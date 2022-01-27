BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Technologies (Waterfield Tech) today announces that it has acquired VoxGen, a UK-based leader in bot strategy and design, accelerating the growth of Waterfield Tech's conversational AI practice. The acquisition adds breadth and depth to a well-established practice- better enabling Waterfield Tech to address fast-growing opportunities in retail, healthcare, government, and other B2C sectors related to AI in the contact center.
"VoxGen will be an integral part of our conversational AI practice," commented Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer at Waterfield Tech. "Companies, from mid-market to enterprise, are transforming how they do business, and their customers are at the center of this movement. VoxGen's expertise in bot strategy and design will better enable our clients to connect with customers through a more comprehensive, personalized consumer experience."
"The VoxGen story started over 20 years ago with a simple mission: to harness the power of AI to enable natural, automated conversations," shared Kerry Robinson, CEO of VoxGen. "I'm delighted to be teaming up with Waterfield Tech so we can help many more companies deliver an amazing customer experience and maximize the ROI from their investments in conversational AI. Whatever the platform."
The Future of CX: Connected and Intelligent Conversational Experiences:
With the addition of VoxGen, Waterfield Tech further expands its role in leading CX transformation across the contact center and enabling companies globally to operationalize AI and intelligently automate conversations that deliver connected customer experiences. These advances provide clients immense value including:
- Contact center expertise at scale: 400+ experienced strategists, speech scientists, engineers, and solution architects, spread across the US, UK, India, and the Philippines, who design, deploy, and support integrated AI solutions.
- Accelerate innovation through intellectual property: Innovative solutions for businesses requiring a hybrid AI solution or needing a low-risk means of validating AI use cases, test technical feasibility, and identify areas of opportunity before making a full investment.
- Agnostic approach to technology with expertise on industry-leading platforms: Unique, technology-agnostic approach as a reseller and strategic delivery partner with industry-leading manufacturers. Waterfield Tech is a Platinum Alvaria partner, a Diamond Avaya Connect partner, a Gold Cisco partner, a Gold Genesys partner, and a Gold Twilio partner, with unparalleled experience integrating with Amazon Lex, Google Contact Center AI, IBM Watson, and Nuance Speech Suite.
- Strategic visioning across industries: Nearly 40 years' experience, across every major industry vertical, aligning customer, business, and technical needs to articulate a vision and path forward to conversational AI maturity- all justified by a detailed business case.
To Learn More About Waterfield Tech's Conversational AI Practice
- Visit waterfieldtech.com
- Subscribe to our weekly conversational AI insights
Connect with Waterfield Tech
- Follow Waterfield Tech on LinkedIn
- Follow @WaterfieldTech on Twitter
About Waterfield Tech
Waterfield Tech transforms customer engagement for organizations worldwide, from the earliest stages of planning through implementation and management. Waterfield Tech develops and sources solutions to increase efficiency and effectiveness across all platforms and channels throughout the entire contact center operation, delivering meaningful, measurable results through more engaged customers and employees.
Media Contact
Cynthia Stryker, Waterfield Technologies, 651-994-2278, cynthia.stryker@waterfield.com
SOURCE Waterfield Technologies