HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watering Seeds Organization (WSO), a non-profit sports rehabilitation and wellness organization dedicated to empowering Wounded Warriors announced today plans for its first-ever "Ball For The Cause" charity flag football game from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 24 at the Houston Texans YMCA.
This all-inclusive sports event will feature a flag football game, plus a wheelchair football game featuring military veterans taking on former NFL players and other professional athletes. Invited celebrities include Marcus Spears, Garrick Jones, Santana Dotson, Kailee Wong, Steve McKinney, Fred Weary, Mike Quinn, Vonte Leach, Seneca Wallace, and JJ Mosses from the Houston Texans, Boxing's Termite Watkins, and Baseball's Andy Pettitte and Chris Biggio.
The main purpose of this event is to raise awareness and funds to better support veterans with clinics and ongoing wellness programs to promote a healthy, active and productive lifestyle.
One of the guests scheduled to attend this inspirational event is Dave Stevens. A legless athlete and motivational speaker, Stevens has crossed the country spreading his message of hope and courage. Stevens, born without legs in 1966, overcame his physical disabilities in amazing and incredible ways during an era when there were very few accommodations or programs for disabled students. Stevens made headlines in 1990 when he tried out for the Dallas Cowboys at the old Texas Stadium. Today Stevens serves as an inspirational instructor at camps for limb-different athletes that play football, soccer, baseball, softball, cheer, and tumbling. He also serves as an adjunct professor and director of Ability Media at Quinnipiac University.
"I am looking forward to being in Houston to help support our country's bravest heroes, our veterans," said Stevens. "My aim is to inspire people to great things by overcoming challenges of various degrees. When I attend events like this, I am inspired by the stories of bravery and courage that I hear."
Ball For The Cause At-A-Glance What: Celebrity Charity Flag and Wheelchair Football Games
Who: Military Veterans vs NFL Players/Alumni and Texas Celebrities
When: Saturday, April 24th - 9:30am to Noon
Where: Houston Texans YMCA 5202 Griggs Road Houston, TX 77021
Why: Raise funds and awareness to improve veteran lives and prevent suicides through sports, fitness, and wellness programs.
How: To purchase tickets, or make a charitable donation to WSO, please visit http://www.WateringSeeds.org/BallForTheCause
Onsite event contact: Brady Mazzola 818.307.8229
Attention Reporters, Editors and Show Producers: All the newsmakers participating in this Ball For The Cause Charity event are available to be scheduled and booked for interviews. This also includes live interviews on morning shows the day of the event. To help make coordinating easy and hassle free, please contact publicist Robb Leer at 612.701.0608.
About Watering Seeds Organization: Since 2005, Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) has been dedicated to empowering our youth, wounded warriors, and challenged civilians through adaptive sports, fitness and wellness programs, as well as live entertainment events. For more info on WSO, please visit https://www.wateringseeds.org/.
About Dave Stevens:
Dave Stevens is an adjunct professor and director of Ability Media at Quinnipiac University. The Runway of Dreams, recently named Dave its' distinguished recipient of the 2021 Inspirational Achievement Award for extraordinary people in the disability community who have achieved amazing things against all odds. As a legless athlete and motivational speaker, Dave Stevens speaks with audiences of all ages on topics ranging from diversity, bullying and inclusion to achieving "impossible" dreams. For more information, visit Dave's website or call Dave at 860.690.4877. Today, Dave lives in Connecticut, works with children through the D3 Day Foundation and helps youngsters with disabilities experience the joy of sports. Dave is also a highly sought-after motivational speaker and is a reporter for The Disability Channel.
###
Media Contact
Robb Leer, Leer Communication & Consultants, 6127010608, robbl@leercommunication.com
SOURCE Watering Seeds Organization