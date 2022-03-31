Don't miss an opportunity for you to join Waters Corporation, a technology innovator in chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis instruments, at their virtual summit
MILFORD, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waters Corporation to sponsor "Provide Better Care with LC-MS/MS in the Clinical Lab" on April 12th-13th 2022, on the Labroots platform.
At the Waters Corporation Virtual Summit, you will discover the possibilities that LC-MS/MS can provide pushing the boundaries of laboratories. In this event, attendees will hear from experts on how they have implemented LC-MS/MS in their laboratory and the benefits it has provided for therapeutic areas like endocrinology. The virtual summit will discuss the improvements to LC-MS/MS and how it can be easily adopted and implemented into laboratory workflows.
The topics that will be covered at Waters Corporation's "Provide Better Care with LC-MS/MS in the Clinical Lab" Virtual Summit include:
- How LC-MS has evolved to be fit for purpose in routine clinical diagnostics
- How to integrate LC-MS into your clinical workflow
- The uses of LC-MS in different application areas
- Future application uses of LC-MS
To register for the event, and view the agenda, click here.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation unlocks the potential of science through analytical measurement technology, deep scientific expertise and reliable insights to enhance human health and well-being. Serving the life, materials and food science industry for more than 60 years, Waters Corporation specialty measurement technology delivers insights scientists count on to ensure the purity of the medicines we take, the quality of the products we use and the safety of the food we eat. Browse Water Corporation's site to learn about the products they sell, the industries they serve and the people that make it all happen. Learn more about Water Corporation's Story here.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
