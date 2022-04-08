Love Yer Brain partners with ErrlKing Concentrates to launch brand with a sold-out concert in Detroit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love Yer Brain, brainchild of Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, has announced the expansion of its line of brain-shaped gummy edibles into the Michigan market with partner ErrlKing Concentrates, a leading cannabis extraction processor and manufacturer in the state.
Love Yer Brain, which was exclusively launched in Wayne Coyne's home state of Oklahoma in 2021, has quickly become one of the most well-known brands, and Michigan, with the strong fan base and fast-growing market, is a natural expansion. To celebrate the Michigan launch, The Flaming Lips will perform Sunday, April 10th, at the Royal Oak Music Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan as part of their American Head Tour.
Coyne has had a relationship with Michigan spanning five decades, including playing at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor in October 1989 with Nirvana as an opening act, and he is excited to be bringing legal cannabis to the market. "Love Yer Brain doesn't make you creative, we're presenting a product for people who are already creative. Love Yer Brain is a little bit of a helper to let you get past these worst fears, these little hesitations, about what it is that you're doing, what is it you're about to do, and what is it going to mean, even to you," said Coyne.
ErrlKing Founders, Jesse Gerspach and Rusty Northrop, have always been inspired by music and cannabis. "The collaboration between ErrlKing and Love Yer Brain was natural, and we are stoked to introduce their THC-infused brain-shaped gummies to the Michigan market," says Gerspach. "Music holds the power to affect our moods and move us, as does cannabis. The combination of the two is truly magical, and we are excited to share this experience in edible form with our Michigan consumers" adds Northrop.
"Since first launching Love Yer Brain in Oklahoma, we've been focused on elevating the experience for consumers, and Michigan, with its deep creative roots, is a perfect next step. Our "This Is Yer Brain on Plants" campaign aims to correct the disinformation assault of the 1980s, and will provide a platform for plant-based inspired human experiences," says Evan Eneman, Love Yer Brain Co-Founder and CEO and Managing Partner of Sands Lane.
The first batch of Love Yer Brain products will feature legacy Sativa strain, Sour Diesel, described by WeedMaps as providing a "mentally stimulating effect that could ultimately help anyone that's stuck in a creative rut," which aligns with the brand's creative ethos. Love Yer Brain will offer products in Watermelon, Green Apple, and Raspberry flavors, with Indica strains and more flavors and potency coming this summer.
Love Yer Brain will be available in "full-brain" packs of 20mg and 50mg of THC at select retailers by the end of April, including Joyology locations. Visit loveyerbrain.com for more information and follow @loveyerbrain on Instagram for the latest updates.
About Love Yer Brain
Take a trip inside the brain of The Flaming Lips frontman, Wayne Coyne, with Love Yer Brain cannabis-infused edibles. Focused on unlocking creativity, Love Yer Brain (named after the song of the same name from 1987's OH MY GAWD album) was created to use cannabis and other plant-based tools in a powerful and positive way...to help people. Love Yer Brain edibles represent the highest quality, potency, and consistency available, and Coyne is thrilled to bring his brand to new markets for more creatives to enjoy.
About ErrlKing
ErrlKing has been hand-crafting concentrates for the better part of a decade, entering Michigan's Medical Market during the early days. These indispensable years of experience have allowed ErrlKing to develop techniques that stand above the rest. With backgrounds in Chemistry and Biology, and the commitment to continuing education; expansion of the mind and staying innovative are core values in the eyes of ErrlKing.
Media Contact
Jim Baudino, Love Yer Brain, 1 3107095404, pr@sandslane.com
SOURCE Love Yer Brain