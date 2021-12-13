WD-40 Company (PRNewsFoto/WD-40 Company) (PRNewsfoto/WD-40 Company)

WD-40 Company (PRNewsFoto/WD-40 Company) (PRNewsfoto/WD-40 Company)

 By WD-40 Company

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, December 13, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share reflecting an increase of more than 8 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of trusted maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.  

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $488.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wd-40-company-increases-quarterly-dividend-301443449.html

SOURCE WD-40 Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.