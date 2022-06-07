Wealth Access and Supernova Technology agreement will equip regional banks, RIAs, and independent trust companies across the country with enterprise-level, cloud-based securities-based lending technology.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Access, a customer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions, announced today a new agreement with Supernova Technology. The agreement will enable an integrated experience so Wealth Access's banks and RIA clients can access Supernova's securities-based lending solution in a streamlined and digital way. With Supernova's technology, private bankers, advisors, and investors will have access to a fast and easy-to-use securities-based lending product, while maintaining visibility on potential risks.
"This agreement provides an opportunity for banks to offer an incredibly valuable service to their customers," said David Benskin, founder, and CEO of Wealth Access. "We are making it easy for them to provide an enhanced and digital securities-based lending product to their customers.
While many banks and RIAs use manual processes and spreadsheets to track their securities-based lending services, Wealth Access clients can benefit from a process that is digital from end-to-end. Banks and RIAs not only can offer a new or enhanced service, but they can also take a step further and make SBL a proactive offering to their customers as opposed to a reactive offering. The integrated solution will deliver a host of capabilities to connect the two platforms and bring efficiencies to wealth management institutions – from super-regional banks to RIAs. Advisors who use the Wealth Access solution can single sign-on into both solutions and leverage the total balance sheet view provided by Wealth Access and Supernova's Eligibility Estimator to help investors setup an SBLOC while keeping all relevant documents in a central document vault for future references.
"We are very excited about working together with Wealth Access and providing an integrated solution to banks, RIAs, and Independent Trust companies" says Tao Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Supernova Technology. Our combined solution will enable advisors to help their clients gain fast access to a securities-based lending product to meet their liquidity needs while keeping an eye out for potential risks their clients may encounter. This leads to win, win, win for the investors, advisors, and the wealth management firms."
For more information, keep an eye on the Wealth Access Youtube channel for an upcoming episode of "Realizing Revenues" featuring a conversation between Jeff Bloedorn of Wealth Access and Linda Gu of Supernova Technology.
About Wealth Access
Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services' existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking and wealth management experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company's platform, including several of the largest RIAs and banks in America.
About Supernova
Supernova Lending, LLC, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, fully configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low-interest rate liquidity solution to a broad segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match. The Supernova Technology Trademark is used under license from Supernova Lending, LLC.
