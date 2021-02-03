NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth-X's Data Strategy team has identified more than 185,000 individuals who are present in both the Wealth-X and BoardEx datasets and has ingested selected information from BoardEx into their profiles in Wealth-X. The ingestion of BoardEx data expands the career histories, club memberships, board memberships and known associate relationships covered in those matched profiles, and the team will routinely re–screen for additional matches across both datasets.
Clients use our sister company, BoardEx , as a business relationship mapping and executive insight platform, showcasing a global ecosystem of business leaders and decision-makers. Leveraging this unique capability, Wealth-X's Data Strategy team studied BoardEx's social, board, and career relationships data and identified around 1.5 million strong Known Associate relationships pertaining to the 185,000 matched individuals.
These BoardEx data assets enhance the prospecting and relationship mapping resources available to Wealth-X clients by providing an even deeper level of insight into the professional backgrounds and personal networks of the world's wealthiest individuals.
While this is an ongoing initiative, we are pleased to provide a breakdown of the expansion work completed so far, and detail how these new assets enhance the Wealth-X Global Database:
COMPLETED PROJECTS
Identified more than 185,000 individuals who are present in both data sets and completed mapping of Wealth-X's database against BoardEx's database
- 1.5 million data points on matched individuals ingested into the Wealth-X database. These updates include:
- 1.2 million career history entries, club memberships and board memberships
- 212,000 education affiliations and qualifications
- 306,000 service provider relationships
- 30,000 dates of birth
- 35,000 nationalities
- 20,000 middle names
- 20,000 business addresses and phone numbers
Established a data updating process to keep career history, club memberships and board memberships in matched profiles up–to–date via a BoardEx data feed
1.5 million likely Known Associate relationships Identified, assessed using a weighting system to classify their degree of strength, and tagged in the relevant profiles
Identified 40,000 additional wealthy individuals from BoardEx's database, created profiles on them and estimated their wealth categories. These include 32,000 VHNW profiles, 4,000 UHNW profiles, and another 4,000 profiles on individuals judged to be potentially wealthy
CONTINUOUS PROJECTS
Continual Screenings: we continue to screen for matches between the two databases among newly created profiles and append relevant information from matched profiles in BoardEx into the corresponding Wealth-X records. We expect to grow the number of individuals linked in both databases again via an upcoming re-screening.
Ongoing Data Mining: we will continue to review other segments of BoardEx's data to identify more wealthy individuals and create profiles on them in the Wealth-X database
"Shortly after the acquisition of Wealth-X by Euromoney, we identified multiple synergies between Wealth-X and BoardEx datasets. It's great to see our plans come to fruition as the team continues to integrate the data between our two companies, enhancing user experiences and outcomes for our clients," said Jordan Snyder, Vice President, Data Strategy and Screening at Wealth-X.
About BoardEx
Based off publicly available information, BoardEx data is an ecosystem of global business leaders and decision-makers which empowers organizations to discover influential individuals and make valuable connections from a critical to your success. Continuous updates on board members, C-suite executives, senior leaders and professional advisors provide access to relevant and timely information to enable organizations to act with impact. BoardEx is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
About Wealth-X
The global leader in wealth information and insight, Wealth-X partners with prestige brands across the financial services, luxury, nonprofit and higher-education industries to fuel strategic decision-making in sales, marketing and compliance. Wealth-X has developed the world's largest collection of records on wealthy individuals and produces unparalleled data analysis to help organizations uncover, understand, and engage their target audience, as well as mitigate risk. Founded in 2010, with staff across North America, Europe and Asia, Wealth-X provides unique data, analysis, and counsel to a growing roster of over 500 clients, worldwide.
