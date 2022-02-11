REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weave Growth Partners is excited to announce a record year of $125 million of investment across three new platform acquisitions in 2021. With experience spanning venture capital, automation, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and private equity, Weave brings the tools and know-how to help businesses accelerate their digital journey.
"Our acquisitions in 2021 span healthcare, e-commerce, and HR outsourcing. Collectively, our portfolio companies produce over $50M in revenue and employ over 2,000 employees. With each of them, we are bolstering their technology stack and encouraging them to embrace new models for customer acquisition, customer service, and operational efficiency," said Vinay Bachireddy, Managing Partner at Weave.
The digitization of the global economy is underway. The pandemic has only reinforced this trend and pushed businesses to embrace digital technologies including remote work. Weave accelerates business' progression from digitization to analytics to automation with a focus on achieving revenue growth and operational efficiencies.
"Our model is simple – we bring Silicon Valley to the middle market. Silicon Valley companies have achieved tremendous growth over the last decade, and we believe their blueprints for growth and success should be accessible to all businesses. We partner with talented founders who understand how technology and additional capital can help their companies scale," said Austin Neudecker, Managing Partner at Weave.
Weave's 2021 Acquisitions
Knack Global is a comprehensive provider of revenue cycle management services for the healthcare industry. (https://www.knackglobal.com/)
CongruityHR is an outsourced provider of HR services to small and medium sized businesses. (https://www.congruityhr.com/)
Strolleria is an e-commerce distributor of premium baby gear. (https://strolleria.com/)
About Weave
Weave is a Silicon Valley based investment firm that is pioneering a technology-led approach to operational transformation of middle market companies.
To learn more visit https://www.weavegrowth.com
