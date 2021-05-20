WEXFORD, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, is now offering world-leading brands, agencies, media companies, and platforms access to Webbula's industry-leading audience data across more streaming channels through Tru Optik's new self-service data marketplace. Webbula's audience data includes several strategic data segments, including Demographics, B2B, Automotive, Consumer Interests, Political, and Financial. Now, customers can more easily extend their reach to these audience segments across mobile, streaming audio, and cloud-based gaming platforms in addition to the connected TV channel.
Consumers inhabit an omnichannel world. To reach them, brands and agencies need to exist there, too. With streaming advertising access to mobile, audio, and cloud-based platforms like never before, Tru Optik customers can leverage Webbula's best-in-class audience segments to target and refine audiences. This will result in better-performing advertising campaigns that translate into more dollars.
Webbula provides unmatched data quality. Webbula's dedication to truth in data is evident in the high level of accuracy and transparency in its data segments. Webbula's data is self-reported, deterministic, and linked at the individual level from over 100+ offline sources of surveys, questionnaires, and publisher transactions. Webbula vets data by processing it through its own multi-method fraud and bot platform, ensuring every piece of data is clean.
Webbula's linkages are resynced daily for devices and the signals are updated on daily, monthly, and quarterly cycles. Transparency and data quality are the core foundation upon which Webbula was built and why hundreds of companies seeking productive ad spending have looked towards Webbula's audience data for over a decade.
"Tru Optik's new portal is a game changer," said Vince Cersosimo, Chief Executive Officer of Webbula. "With access to new channels, brands and agencies will be able to deliver farther-reaching campaigns that meet the right person at the right time on the right platform."
"Our data segments will provide Tru Optik customers with the insights they need to target their audiences across these new channels effectively," said Douglas Egeth, Webbula Chief Operating Officer. "The Webbula advantage will make itself known when customers begin to see campaign performance and revenue trend up."
"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Webbula by making their rich audience data available for targeting across streaming audio, mobile, and gaming in addition to the success we have had together with connected TV," said Michelle Swanston, Chief Client Officer. "Marketers value having a consistent omnichannel data strategy and will therefore, appreciate the ability to leverage the same audience segments across these different channels."
About Tru Optik, A TransUnion® Company
A TransUnion Company, Tru Optik's identity resolution powers the streaming media advertising ecosystem. Tru Optik's patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world's leading brands, agencies, media companies and platforms to engage consumers across connected media, including connected TV, streaming audio and cloud-based gaming with scale and accuracy. Our Data Marketplace is the definitive destination for those who buy and sell third-party segments that power connected media targeting, activation and measurement. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: http://www.truoptik.com
About Webbula
Trusted for over a decade by leading agencies and organizations worldwide, Webbula provides high-quality 3rd party audiences to supercharge marketing campaigns and drive revenue. Webbula data segments are updated daily, weekly, and monthly and are based on self-identified, cross-channel behaviors, offering customers the most accurate picture of consumer behavior available. Webbula's audience data includes several strategic data segments, including Demographics, B2B, Automotive, Consumer Interests, Political, and Financial. To learn more about Webbula Audience Data, visit: http://www.webbula.com/webbula-audience-data/
