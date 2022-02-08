BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

BorgWarner 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

When:

February 15, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 22 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEBSITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert--borgwarner-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-conference-call-301477884.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

