NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced a new four-part webinar series to support women R&D leadership in biotech from May 12 through August 26, 2021, virtually.
The first webinar will address navigating unconscious bias in the workplace. Panelists Ramani Varanasi of X-Biotix Therapeutics, Patricia Kitchen of Ocular Therapeutics, Dr Alison Schechter of Axcella, and Laurie Halloran of Halloran Consulting Group will discuss the realities of unconscious bias in the workplace, becoming aware of and dismantling microaggressions, dealing with an unpleasant boss and changing the culture as a leader in the workplace. This webinar will take place on May 12, 2021.
The second webinar is on how to get a seat on a company's board of directors and what to expect on June 22, 2021. This webinar will feature Dr Julie Krop of Freeline Therapeutics, Sophia Davis or BioDirectors, Caroline Stout of EcoR1 Capital, and Dr Julie Hambleton, who is a board member of multiple biotech companies. The panelists will share their own stories about getting on boards, best practices when first joining, what they learned holding their board positions and advice on improving board member diversity.
Following the second webinar will be a session dedicated to the topic of R&D leadership, mentorship and navigating challenges in biotech and pharma. This will take place on July 28, 2021. Laurie Halloran of Halloran Consulting Group will be joined by Dr Alise Reicin of Tectonic Therapeutic and Dr Pearl Huang of Cygnal Therapeutics.
The webinar series will conclude with Dr Priti Hegde of Foundation Medicine and Dr Shannon Turley of Genentech where they will join in a fireside chat to address the skills needed for a successful transition from academia to biotech on August 26, 2021.
"A 2020 survey from BIO found that while women make up 45% of the biotech workforce, they make up only 30% of executive positions, 18% of board members and 16% of CEOs," said Andrew Goldstein, Producer and Writer at the Conference Forum.
"We are delighted to bring this webinar series to help support women R&D leaders in biotech and to encourage greater equity in biotech leadership," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, the Conference Forum.
