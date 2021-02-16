WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WEDI, the nation's leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in health care information exchange and a statutory advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced the appointment of Robert M. Tennant as the new Vice President, Federal Affairs. With more than 20 years of experience in the health information technology (HIT) field, Tennant brings with him an extensive background and proven track record of success working on federal legislative and regulatory initiatives.
"With vast expertise in driving key health IT interests at the federal level, Rob will be instrumental in developing and conveying WEDI's policy positions – especially those impacting critical legislation and the industry at large," said Charles Stellar, President and CEO, WEDI. "We are excited to welcome Rob as his impact will be invaluable in helping WEDI carry out our mission of advancing standards for electronic administrative transactions and promoting data privacy and security throughout the industry."
As Vice President, Federal Affairs, Tennant will support WEDI's government affairs functions on regulatory and legislative matters with a focus on HIT issues for the organization. He will also assist with the development and implementation of the policies and positions adopted by the WEDI board and its committees. In addition to focusing on policy related initiatives, Tennant will work alongside other staff on membership recruitment and will assist with the development of educational programs that support the organization's initiatives, policies, and committees.
"Building on its long and storied history, WEDI is perfectly positioned to be the industry leader for identifying solutions that reduce administrative burden and improve the efficiency and security of health data exchange," stated Tennant. "I look forward to working with our highly-engaged, multi-stakeholder membership and staff to achieve the goals and vision of this wonderful organization."
Prior to joining WEDI, Tennant worked as the Director of Health Information Technology Policy for the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). During his nearly 25-year tenure at MGMA, Tennant focused on administrative simplification, health data interoperability, and HIPAA privacy and security issues. Tennant previously served on the WEDI Board of Directors and Executive Committee, served as Vice Chair, Marketing/Communications, and chaired or co-chaired numerous committees and initiatives.
About WEDI
WEDI is the leading authority on the use of health IT to improve health care information exchange in order to enhance the quality of care, improve efficiency, and reduce costs of our nation's health care system. WEDI was formed in 1991 by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and was designated in the 1996 HIPAA legislation as an advisor to HHS. WEDI's membership includes a broad coalition of organizations, including hospitals, providers, health plans, vendors, government agencies, consumers, not-for-profit organizations, and standards development organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.wedi.org and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
