WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) and its regional affiliates announced plans for upcoming annual meetings – each designed to spotlight new innovations and best practices in weed control.
First up are meetings of the North Central and Northeastern societies. Details for those two events are below, followed by "save the date" information for the annual meetings of WSSA and the Southern and Western societies.
- North Central Weed Science Society (NCWSS), December 13-16, 2021
The North Central society will host its annual meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to paper and poster presentations, the event will feature a special symposium on the implications of climate change for weed management.
Distinguished achievement and fellow awards will be announced during a special luncheon on Wednesday. Other popular sessions include "what's new in industry" and a networking breakfast for women in weed science. Graduate students attending the meeting are invited to participate in a workshop on career development and interview skills.
For additional information and registration, visit http://ncwss.org/annual-meeting.
- Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS), January 3-6, 2022
The Northeastern society will hold its annual meeting in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the 2022 Northeastern Plant, Pest and Soils Conference (NEPPSC). The theme of the event is "science communication." Nearly 90 diverse papers and posters will be presented on a broad range of weed management topics – from crops and turf to ornamentals.
Patty Raun, director of the Center for Communicating Science at Virginia Tech, will lead a general session on "Connecting Across Difference: An Interactive Experience in Communicating Science to the Public." Dafna Reiner, a biologist at Gettysburg National Military Park, will present a keynote address on her organization's land management practices.
The information-packed meeting will also include presentation of annual awards, graduate student poster and paper competitions, and a variety of topical discussion roundtables.
For more information and registration, visit http://www.newss.org/meeting.
- Other Meetings Scheduled for Early Next Year
The annual meetings below have also been scheduled. Further details will be publicized and posted online as they become available.
- Southern Weed Science Society, January 24-27, 2022. The meeting will be held in Austin, Texas.
- Weed Science Society of America, February 21-24, 2022. The meeting will be held in Vancouver, Canada, in conjunction with the Canadian Weed Science Society.
- Western Society of Weed Science, March 7-10, 2022. The meeting will be held in Newport Beach, California.
About the Weed Science Society of America
The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.
