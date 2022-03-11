NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Funds (KPG) has expanded and renewed Weiser Skin MD at 155 Spring. When completed, there will be 8,017 rentable square feet of luxury medical space spanning the 4th and 5th floor with an interconnecting staircase.
"We are thrilled to have Weiser Skin expand in our building" says Greg Kraut, CEO of KPG "Weiser Skin is a concierge-style medical practice led by prominent dermatologist, Dr. Jessica Weiser. SOHO is an incredibly exciting submarket, and we are especially pleased to welcome Weiser Skin to our roster of upper echelon tenants in our portfolio".
"Weiser Skin is the perfect tenant for 155 Spring. They represent what our building is and what it will become" says Rod Kritsberg, CIO of KPG. "Everything we thought for the building is in line with the look and feel of the neighborhood. We have something special planned, and we will turn this into high-end, bespoke medical installations that are a cut above even the poshest standards of the location."
"We are pleased to be expanding our high-touch cosmetic and medical dermatology practice in KPG's newly acquired luxury property. We look forward to continuing to serve our patients with the highest standards of care out of our KPG-customized state-of-the-art medical facility", says Dr. Jessica Weiser, Founder of Weiser Skin MD.
K Property Group ("KPG") is a fully-integrated real estate investment platform with asset management, leasing, and construction management capabilities. With more than 35 years of combined experience, its mission is to acquire and reinvest in value-add, retail and mixed-use properties. KPG targets underperforming, non-stabilized properties in New York City where it can generate value through capital improvements and strategic re-tenanting. KPG leverages its extensive network and market knowledge which supports a demonstrable history of unique, off market deal sourcing. KPG provides long-term value to its partners and investors—both institutional and private. Additional information about KPG and a selection of current holdings and previous transactions are available at www.KPropertyGroup.com or by calling Gregory Kraut at 212-359-0743.
