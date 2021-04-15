VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, today announced that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:
Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event
Tuesday April 20, 2021 – Keynote Speaker at 12:00pm EST (9:00am PST).
Thursday April 22, 2021 – Investor Presentation at 11:30am EST (8:30am PST)
Mr. Shahbazi is a Keynote Speaker at this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event, where he'll be joining host, Robert Kraft, as part of his popular "MicroCap Graduation Series" on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 12:00pm EST. Mr. Shahbazi will also be giving an investor presentation on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 11:30am EST. The Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event brings together promising companies and investors for a three day event. Register on the event website to listen to the keynote address or attend the investor presentation: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/
Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST) – Track 2.
Mr. Shahbazi will be providing a virtual investor update presentation at this year's Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference which features approximately 60 premier publicly traded and venture-backed private healthcare companies. A live webcast will of Mr. Shahbazi's presentation can be accessed on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 1:30pm EST at this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton6/well.to/3336333
Stifel GMP 2021 Virtual Canada Cross Sector Insight (CSI) Conference
Wednesday April 21, 2021
Mr. Shahbazi will be doing 1on1 meetings with investors on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at the Stifel GMP 2021 Virtual Canada CSI Conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel GMP representative for more information and to schedule meetings with management.
About WELL Health Technologies Corp.
WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 27 primary healthcare clinics, is Canada's third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,200 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service in Canada and the United States, and is a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company.
