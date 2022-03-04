ATLANTA, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Dwayne L. Brown was recently accepted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This prestigious organization is well-regarded in the legal community and has long since been established as a reliable source of distinction among legal advocates. The Forum only extends membership to the most qualified individuals and those who have secured million and multi-million dollar case results qualify for membership invitations. Only about 5,000 of all United States attorneys can claim membership with the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which translates to fewer than 1% of all practicing attorneys across all practice areas.
Only the most qualified lawyers are offered membership, and new members are typically nominated by existing members. Each member must be highly qualified and should show a history of proficiency with complex, high-value cases. Attorney Dwayne L. Brown has been committed to fighting for justice for his clients for many years, building strong relationships based on trust. Mr. Brown received his law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1994, and after practicing for several years with a national plaintiff's law firm, he founded his own law practice. Dwayne L. Brown has earned an excellent reputation and collected tens of millions of dollars in compensation for his many clients from all over Georgia, Alabama and throughout the United States.
"It is truly an honor to receive this esteemed recognition," says Dwayne L. Brown.
More about Dwayne L. Brown:
The Law Office of Dwayne L. Brown is one of the top personal injury law firms in Atlanta, GA, and Montgomery, AL. Attorney Dwayne L. Brown represents plaintiffs in lawsuits arising from car and truck accidents, medical malpractice and insurance fraud, as well as assisting seriously injured employees with workers' compensation claims and more. Mr. Brown and his legal team can help ease financial pain for the victim and their families by aggressively pursuing compensation to cover medical costs, lost wages and other expenses caused by negligence, as well as punitive damages for pain and suffering. If you need legal advice, representation, or an advocate to aggressively pursue compensation for an injury, please contact the office of Dwayne L. Brown by calling (404) 738-6000. Finally, you can call (334) 277-3757 or you can visit the website at http://www.dlblawfirm.com.
