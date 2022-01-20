PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owl, a digital behavioral health technology company, today announced that WellStone Inc., North Alabama's largest and most comprehensive behavioral healthcare provider, has selected Owl as its behavioral health platform to measure and improve clinical outcomes and increase transparency with its payers in preparation for value-based care.
"Partnering with Owl was an obvious choice for us," said Jeremy Blair, CEO of WellStone. "Not only will the data from Owl help us demonstrate to payers that we deliver effective client care, but the Owl platform will engage clients in their treatment and give clinicians easy-to-use tools, leading to improved clinical outcomes," he continued. "As a behavioral health organization that is so deeply committed to bettering the lives of our clients within the community, Owl is the clear answer that will ultimately help the adults, adolescents and children who rely on our services in times of need."
WellStone chose to partner with Owl to:
Become a more data-driven company: As an innovative and forward-thinking behavioral healthcare provider, WellStone understands the importance of being a data-driven company to track and improve patient care supported by outcomes data with measurement-based care.
Prepare for value-based care: WellStone will use the population health data insights generated by Owl to support value-based reimbursement models with their payers.
Provide management with actionable insights: Leveraging Owl's recently launched Owl Analytics product, WellStone will have actionable insights to assess and improve clinical effectiveness and efficiency and overall quality of care.
"As the industry moves towards being more data-driven to enable value-based care, it's essential for behavioral health organizations to have the insights generated from quality and outcomes data at their fingertips," said Eric Meier, CEO and President of Owl. "Owl arms WellStone with the actionable insights needed to improve their clinical outcomes and enable value-based care."
About Owl
Owl gives behavioral health organizations better data, better insights, and better outcomes with its data-driven, evidence-based solutions. Leading organizations, including Main Line Health, Amita Health, Inova Health, Polara Health, and Aurora Mental Health Center, rely on Owl to expand access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and prepare for value-based care. Owl makes measurement-based care easy to engage patients, optimize treatment, improve care, reduce clinician burden, and capture data to optimize business performance. For more information on our transformational behavioral health solutions, visit owl.health.
About WellStone
WellStone, Inc. is a non-profit community organization that provides mental health and substance abuse services supporting the integrated health of the whole person. The organization offers programs for children, adolescents, adults, substance abuse, school-based outreach, community services and more. WellStone operates 12 facilities throughout Huntsville and Cullman and is certified through the Alabama Department of Mental Health. For more information, visit http://www.wellstone.com. Additional media inquiries can be directed to the Communications Office by emailing pr@wellstone.com or by calling (256) 705-6301.
