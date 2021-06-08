TOLEDO, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO and Timothy G. McHugh, EVP and CFO, will present at NAREIT's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To access the Company's live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: Nareit's REITweek Registration. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITweek virtual environment for the remainder of the conference. For assistance with registering, please contact member@nareit.com.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at http://welltower.com/.
