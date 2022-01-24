DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westchester Publishing Services has announced several key promotions and appointments to the senior management team, effective immediately.
Terry Colosimo has been appointed to the newly created position of Vice President, Editorial Services, taking the reins from Susan Baker who led Editorial Services for 20 years, until her retirement in December 2021. Scott Keeney has been promoted to Director of Production and Customer Service, stepping into the role previously held by Terry Colosimo. Celeste Bilyard has been named Director of Journal Services, overseeing services provided to one of Westchester's most important journal clients, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers. All three will report to Paul J. Crecca, President & Chief Executive Officer of Westchester Publishing Services.
Additionally, Wendy Muto has been promoted to the position of Director, Editorial Services, reporting to Terry Colosimo.
Terry, Scott, Celeste, and Wendy have been with Westchester Publishing Services from a minimum of twelve to more than twenty years, and collectively possess more than a century of publishing industry expertise.
Deb Taylor, Director of Business Development and Marketing, who joined the company in September 2021 and also reports to Paul J, Crecca, will work closely with the expanded management team and across the company. She will be focused on identifying company-wide growth and technology advancements that best support the evolving pre-press and digital production needs of Westchester's publishing industry clients.
In announcing the expansion of the management team, Paul J. Crecca stated, "It gives me great pleasure to recognize the significant contributions that Terry, Scott, Celeste, and Wendy have made throughout all areas of our employee-owned business. All four of these publishing professionals have consistently demonstrated a thorough understanding and commitment to Westchester's clients and staff. The pandemic has presented our company with a variety of never before experienced challenges requiring carefully considered decisions that balance the needs of both our clients and our global operations teams. Due to their adept capability, we were able to effectively and quickly transition our global editorial and production services staff to a primarily remote-based operational model. Using this approach, Westchester has successfully provided a safe working environment for our employees, while also offering an expanded range of pre-press services solutions that address the evolving needs of our nearly 400 publisher and content provider clients. With this experienced management team in place to lead our Editorial Services, Production Services, Journal Services, and Customer Services teams into the next chapter of Westchester's history, I look forward to continued success for our company."
Within Westchester's sales and marketing operation, Tyler M. Carey, Chief Revenue Officer, announced that Hugh M. Shiebler, a sales professional with more than three decades of publishing industry experience has joined the company as the Director of Client Solutions. "I'm excited to welcome Hugh to the Westchester sales team. The extensive experience he brings to this role, along with a deep understanding of the academic publishing, university press, industry trade publishing, journal publications, and policy group spaces will prove to be a valuable asset for our clients when calibrating the customized services that are best suited to their publication projects," Carey shared.
# # #
About Westchester Publishing Services:
Westchester Publishing Services was founded in 1969 and is a trusted partner to the publishing industry, with an expanding array of editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. The company supports clients in trade publishing, university press, academic publishing, industry trade publishing, and policy group spaces among others, including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, The MIT Press, Fastcase, Bloomsbury, and Legend Times Group. Westchester Publishing Services became a US employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2014. Since that time, Westchester Publishing Services has launched Westchester Education Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers and ed tech providers, as well as Westchester Publishing Services UK, based in Stratford upon Avon, to provide added services for publishers in the United Kingdom and Europe. In 2021, Westchester Publishing Services, UK acquired River Editorial based in Devon, UK, to offer bespoke editorial services for clients in the United Kingdom and Europe. Westchester Education UK and International, also based in Stratford upon Avon supports our education and ed tech clients located outside the Americas region with market-specific education content development services.
Inquiries about new product or service offerings should be submitted to Deb Taylor, Director of Business Development and Marketing at: 203-448-2280 or deb.taylor@westchesterpubsvcs.com
Additional questions should be sent to: Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager at: 203-658-7135 or nicole.tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com. Further information is also available at: http://www.westchesterpublishingservices.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Tomassi, Westchester Publishing Services, 1 2036587135, nicole.tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com
SOURCE Westchester Publishing Services