HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $226.3 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $491.1 million, second-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $452.1 million, and second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $379.8 million.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Achieved record DJ Basin gas throughput of 1.4 Bcf/d for the second quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase.
- Executed a long-term gas gathering and processing agreement with Crestone Peak Resources ("Crestone"), whereby Crestone dedicated all of its existing Watkins acreage, totaling approximately 74,000 acres, to the Partnership. As part of the agreement, Crestone will also dedicate to WES up to 148,000 additional acres that may be acquired and connected to Crestone's gas gathering system in the future.
(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
On August 13, 2021, WES will pay its second-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.319, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $246.8 million. Second-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $84.0 million and $142.3 million, respectively.
"Our strong second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow was a result of increased throughput across all product lines in the Delaware and DJ Basins," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Higher commodity prices continue to provide support for sustained increased producer activity, specifically in the Delaware Basin, and we've been successful in attracting incremental third-party business. With the hard work of our operations, engineering, and commercial teams, we've been able to fully leverage our expansive infrastructure to bring these additional volumes on the system."
Mr. Ure continued, "As we prepare for increased throughput, which will largely materialize in 2022, we expect to deploy additional capital-efficient dollars and be at or above the high end of our 2021 capital expenditures range of $275 million to $375 million. We've reduced our cost structure and enhanced our operational efficiencies, and we expect increased capital spend to be dedicated to gathering these incremental volumes. Furthermore, as a result of this activity coupled with our second-quarter outperformance, we now expect to be near the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion."
Second-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(2) averaged 687 MBbls/d, representing a 14-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(2) averaged 688 MBbls/d, representing a 16-percent sequential-quarter increase.
(1) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
(2) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
thousands except per-unit amounts
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and other
Service revenues – fee based
$
618,985
$
642,628
$
1,191,260
$
1,344,024
Service revenues – product based
27,803
7,000
59,455
22,921
Product sales
72,256
21,736
143,061
78,385
Other
87
391
329
738
Total revenues and other
719,131
671,755
1,394,105
1,446,068
Equity income, net – related parties
58,666
54,415
110,831
115,762
Operating expenses
Cost of product
78,044
18,602
167,013
121,872
Operation and maintenance
153,028
145,186
293,360
304,377
General and administrative
44,448
36,423
89,564
76,888
Property and other taxes
17,967
19,395
32,351
37,871
Depreciation and amortization
137,849
119,805
268,402
252,124
Long-lived asset and other impairments
12,738
10,150
27,604
165,935
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
441,017
Total operating expenses
444,074
349,561
878,294
1,400,084
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
1,225
(2,843)
642
(2,883)
Operating income (loss)
334,948
373,766
627,284
158,863
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
—
4,225
—
8,450
Interest expense
(95,290)
(94,654)
(193,783)
(183,240)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
—
1,395
(289)
8,740
Other income (expense), net
84
1,653
(1,123)
(108)
Income (loss) before income taxes
239,742
286,385
432,089
(7,295)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,465
5,044
2,577
764
Net income (loss)
238,277
281,341
429,512
(8,059)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,018
8,304
12,462
(24,569)
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
231,259
$
273,037
$
417,050
$
16,510
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
$
231,259
$
273,037
$
417,050
$
16,510
General partner interest in net (income) loss
(4,964)
(5,461)
(8,957)
(330)
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
$
226,295
$
267,576
$
408,093
$
16,180
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted
$
0.55
$
0.60
$
0.99
$
0.04
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted
413,070
443,973
413,087
443,972
Western Midstream Partners, LP
thousands except number of units
June 30,
2021
December 31,
Total current assets
$
886,251
$
943,064
Net property, plant, and equipment
8,589,965
8,709,945
Other assets
2,150,083
2,177,018
Total assets
$
11,626,299
$
11,830,027
Total current liabilities
$
1,126,671
$
960,935
Long-term debt
6,835,838
7,415,832
Asset retirement obligations
267,624
260,283
Other liabilities
343,293
297,765
Total liabilities
8,573,426
8,934,815
Equity and partners' capital
Common units (413,076,351 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021,
2,927,066
2,778,339
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December
(13,923)
(17,208)
Noncontrolling interests
139,730
134,081
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
$
11,626,299
$
11,830,027
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Six Months Ended
June 30,
thousands
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
429,512
$
(8,059)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
Depreciation and amortization
268,402
252,124
Long-lived asset and other impairments
27,604
165,935
Goodwill impairment
—
441,017
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
(642)
2,883
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
289
(8,740)
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
—
(12,763)
Change in other items, net
(11,504)
(93,398)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
713,661
$
738,999
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(137,928)
$
(313,065)
Acquisitions from related parties
(2,000)
—
Contributions to equity investments - related parties
(3,508)
(16,064)
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
21,373
13,340
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
8,003
—
(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other
7,656
(39,212)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(106,404)
$
(355,001)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
$
100,000
$
3,586,173
Repayments of debt
(531,085)
(3,583,149)
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
(29,102)
(4,686)
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
(264,234)
(422,679)
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
(1,521)
(2,775)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating
(5,292)
(8,676)
Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties
4,508
21,832
Finance lease payments
(3,639)
(10,262)
Unit repurchases
(16,241)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(746,606)
$
(424,222)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(139,349)
$
(40,224)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
444,922
99,962
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
305,573
$
59,738
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.
Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
thousands
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin
Total revenues and other
$
719,131
$
674,974
Less:
Cost of product
78,044
88,969
Depreciation and amortization
137,849
130,553
Gross margin
503,238
455,452
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
70,947
61,189
Depreciation and amortization
137,849
130,553
Less:
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
17,585
17,312
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
17,213
15,258
Adjusted gross margin
$
677,236
$
614,624
Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets
$
469,409
$
432,389
Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
150,317
133,145
Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets
57,510
49,090
(1)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
thousands
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
238,277
$
191,235
Add:
Distributions from equity investments
70,947
61,189
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
7,121
6,734
Interest expense
95,290
98,493
Income tax expense
1,465
1,112
Depreciation and amortization
137,849
130,553
Impairments
12,738
14,866
Other expense
30
1,218
Less:
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
1,225
(583)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
—
(289)
Equity income, net – related parties
58,666
52,165
Other income
84
—
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
12,616
10,997
Adjusted EBITDA
$
491,126
$
443,110
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
452,111
$
261,550
Interest (income) expense, net
95,290
98,493
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
(1,914)
(2,088)
Current income tax expense (benefit)
749
555
Other (income) expense, net
(84)
1,207
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
9,232
12,141
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
38,982
30,182
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
(55,758)
16,467
Other items, net
(34,866)
35,600
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
(12,616)
(10,997)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
491,126
$
443,110
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
452,111
$
261,550
Net cash used in investing activities
(59,932)
(46,472)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(142,982)
(603,624)
(1)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
thousands
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
452,111
$
261,550
Less:
Capital expenditures
78,145
59,783
Contributions to equity investments – related parties
3,422
86
Add:
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
9,232
12,141
Free cash flow
$
379,776
$
213,822
Cash flow information
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
452,111
$
261,550
Net cash used in investing activities
(59,932)
(46,472)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(142,982)
(603,624)
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
534
519
Processing
3,433
3,237
Equity investments (1)
457
439
Total throughput
4,424
4,195
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
159
150
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
4,265
4,045
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering, treating, and transportation
315
279
Equity investments (3)
386
337
Total throughput
701
616
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
14
12
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
687
604
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Gathering and disposal
702
607
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
14
12
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
688
595
Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)
$
1.21
$
1.19
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)
2.40
2.45
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)
0.92
0.92
(1)
Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.
(2)
For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
(3)
Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.
(4)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.
(5)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.
(6)
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.
Western Midstream Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
Delaware Basin
1,244
1,133
DJ Basin
1,413
1,344
Equity investments
457
439
Other
1,310
1,279
Total throughput for natural-gas assets
4,424
4,195
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
184
162
DJ Basin
98
82
Equity investments
386
337
Other
33
35
Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
701
616
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
Delaware Basin
702
607
Total throughput for produced-water assets
702
607
