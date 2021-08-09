(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

 By Western Midstream Partners, LP

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $226.3 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $491.1 million, second-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $452.1 million, and second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $379.8 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved record DJ Basin gas throughput of 1.4 Bcf/d for the second quarter, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase.
  • Executed a long-term gas gathering and processing agreement with Crestone Peak Resources ("Crestone"), whereby Crestone dedicated all of its existing Watkins acreage, totaling approximately 74,000 acres, to the Partnership. As part of the agreement, Crestone will also dedicate to WES up to 148,000 additional acres that may be acquired and connected to Crestone's gas gathering system in the future.

(1)  Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

On August 13, 2021, WES will pay its second-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.319, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Second-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $246.8 million. Second-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $84.0 million and $142.3 million, respectively.

"Our strong second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow was a result of increased throughput across all product lines in the Delaware and DJ Basins," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Higher commodity prices continue to provide support for sustained increased producer activity, specifically in the Delaware Basin, and we've been successful in attracting incremental third-party business. With the hard work of our operations, engineering, and commercial teams, we've been able to fully leverage our expansive infrastructure to bring these additional volumes on the system."

Mr. Ure continued, "As we prepare for increased throughput, which will largely materialize in 2022, we expect to deploy additional capital-efficient dollars and be at or above the high end of our 2021 capital expenditures range of $275 million to $375 million. We've reduced our cost structure and enhanced our operational efficiencies, and we expect increased capital spend to be dedicated to gathering these incremental volumes. Furthermore, as a result of this activity coupled with our second-quarter outperformance, we now expect to be near the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion."

Second-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 5-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(2) averaged 687 MBbls/d, representing a 14-percent sequential-quarter increase. Second-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(2) averaged 688 MBbls/d, representing a 16-percent sequential-quarter increase.

(1)  Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

(2)  Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CDT

WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss second-quarter 2021 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 7589922. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website following the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Kristen Shults

Senior Vice President, Finance and Communications

Kristen.Shults@westernmidstream.com

832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended 

June 30,



Six Months Ended 

June 30,

thousands except per-unit amounts



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues and other

















Service revenues – fee based



$

618,985





$

642,628





$

1,191,260





$

1,344,024



Service revenues – product based



27,803





7,000





59,455





22,921



Product sales



72,256





21,736





143,061





78,385



Other



87





391





329





738



Total revenues and other



719,131





671,755





1,394,105





1,446,068



Equity income, net – related parties



58,666





54,415





110,831





115,762



Operating expenses

















Cost of product



78,044





18,602





167,013





121,872



Operation and maintenance



153,028





145,186





293,360





304,377



General and administrative



44,448





36,423





89,564





76,888



Property and other taxes



17,967





19,395





32,351





37,871



Depreciation and amortization



137,849





119,805





268,402





252,124



Long-lived asset and other impairments



12,738





10,150





27,604





165,935



Goodwill impairment















441,017



Total operating expenses



444,074





349,561





878,294





1,400,084



Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net



1,225





(2,843)





642





(2,883)



Operating income (loss)



334,948





373,766





627,284





158,863



Interest income – Anadarko note receivable







4,225









8,450



Interest expense



(95,290)





(94,654)





(193,783)





(183,240)



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt







1,395





(289)





8,740



Other income (expense), net



84





1,653





(1,123)





(108)



Income (loss) before income taxes



239,742





286,385





432,089





(7,295)



Income tax expense (benefit)



1,465





5,044





2,577





764



Net income (loss)



238,277





281,341





429,512





(8,059)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



7,018





8,304





12,462





(24,569)



Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP



$

231,259





$

273,037





$

417,050





$

16,510



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):

















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP



$

231,259





$

273,037





$

417,050





$

16,510



General partner interest in net (income) loss



(4,964)





(5,461)





(8,957)





(330)



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)



$

226,295





$

267,576





$

408,093





$

16,180



Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted



$

0.55





$

0.60





$

0.99





$

0.04



Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted



413,070





443,973





413,087





443,972



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



thousands except number of units



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Total current assets



$

886,251





$

943,064



Net property, plant, and equipment



8,589,965





8,709,945



Other assets



2,150,083





2,177,018



Total assets



$

11,626,299





$

11,830,027



Total current liabilities



$

1,126,671





$

960,935



Long-term debt



6,835,838





7,415,832



Asset retirement obligations



267,624





260,283



Other liabilities



343,293





297,765



Total liabilities



8,573,426





8,934,815



Equity and partners' capital









Common units (413,076,351 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, 

   and December 31, 2020, respectively)



2,927,066





2,778,339



General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December

   31, 2020)



(13,923)





(17,208)



Noncontrolling interests



139,730





134,081



Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital



$

11,626,299





$

11,830,027



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended 

June 30,

thousands



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss)



$

429,512





$

(8,059)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:









Depreciation and amortization



268,402





252,124



Long-lived asset and other impairments



27,604





165,935



Goodwill impairment







441,017



(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net



(642)





2,883



(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt



289





(8,740)



Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps







(12,763)



Change in other items, net



(11,504)





(93,398)



Net cash provided by operating activities



$

713,661





$

738,999



Cash flows from investing activities









Capital expenditures



$

(137,928)





$

(313,065)



Acquisitions from related parties



(2,000)







Contributions to equity investments - related parties



(3,508)





(16,064)



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



21,373





13,340



Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties



8,003







(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other



7,656





(39,212)



Net cash used in investing activities



$

(106,404)





$

(355,001)



Cash flows from financing activities









Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs



$

100,000





$

3,586,173



Repayments of debt



(531,085)





(3,583,149)



Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks



(29,102)





(4,686)



Distributions to Partnership unitholders



(264,234)





(422,679)



Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner



(1,521)





(2,775)



Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating



(5,292)





(8,676)



Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties



4,508





21,832



Finance lease payments



(3,639)





(10,262)



Unit repurchases



(16,241)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



$

(746,606)





$

(424,222)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



$

(139,349)





$

(40,224)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



444,922





99,962



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

305,573





$

59,738



Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted Gross Margin







Three Months Ended

thousands



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin









Total revenues and other



$

719,131





$

674,974



Less:









Cost of product



78,044





88,969



Depreciation and amortization



137,849





130,553



Gross margin



503,238





455,452



Add:









Distributions from equity investments



70,947





61,189



Depreciation and amortization



137,849





130,553



Less:









Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues



17,585





17,312



Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



17,213





15,258



Adjusted gross margin



$

677,236





$

614,624



Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets



$

469,409





$

432,389



Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets



150,317





133,145



Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets



57,510





49,090







(1) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended

thousands



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss)



$

238,277





$

191,235



Add:









Distributions from equity investments



70,947





61,189



Non-cash equity-based compensation expense



7,121





6,734



Interest expense



95,290





98,493



Income tax expense



1,465





1,112



Depreciation and amortization



137,849





130,553



Impairments



12,738





14,866



Other expense



30





1,218



Less:









Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net



1,225





(583)



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt







(289)



Equity income, net – related parties



58,666





52,165



Other income



84







Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



12,616





10,997



Adjusted EBITDA



$

491,126





$

443,110



Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

452,111





$

261,550



Interest (income) expense, net



95,290





98,493



Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net



(1,914)





(2,088)



Current income tax expense (benefit)



749





555



Other (income) expense, net



(84)





1,207



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



9,232





12,141



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net



38,982





30,182



Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net



(55,758)





16,467



Other items, net



(34,866)





35,600



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



(12,616)





(10,997)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

491,126





$

443,110



Cash flow information









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

452,111





$

261,550



Net cash used in investing activities



(59,932)





(46,472)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(142,982)





(603,624)







(1) 

 For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Free Cash Flow







Three Months Ended

thousands



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

452,111





$

261,550



Less:









Capital expenditures



78,145





59,783



Contributions to equity investments – related parties



3,422





86



Add:









Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



9,232





12,141



Free cash flow



$

379,776





$

213,822



Cash flow information









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

452,111





$

261,550



Net cash used in investing activities



(59,932)





(46,472)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(142,982)





(603,624)



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)









Gathering, treating, and transportation



534





519



Processing



3,433





3,237



Equity investments (1)



457





439



Total throughput



4,424





4,195



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



159





150



Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets



4,265





4,045



Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)









Gathering, treating, and transportation



315





279



Equity investments (3)



386





337



Total throughput



701





616



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



14





12



Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets



687





604



Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)









Gathering and disposal



702





607



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



14





12



Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets



688





595



Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)



$

1.21





$

1.19



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)



2.40





2.45



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)



0.92





0.92





















(1) 

Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.

(2) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3) 

Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.

(4) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.

(5) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.

(6)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Delaware Basin

1,244





1,133



DJ Basin

1,413





1,344



Equity investments

457





439



Other

1,310





1,279



Total throughput for natural-gas assets

4,424





4,195



Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

184





162



DJ Basin

98





82



Equity investments

386





337



Other

33





35



Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

701





616



Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

702





607



Total throughput for produced-water assets

702





607



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-midstream-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301351253.html

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.