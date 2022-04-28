Construction veterans Mike Drozdowski, John Yerico, Sean Sullivan and Abdel Eideh expand Gilbane's team to support current growth and strategic opportunities in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Gilbane Building Company today announced that four construction industry experts, Mike Drozdowski, John Yerico, Sean Sullivan and Abdel Eideh, joined its Western New York team.
Mike Drozdowski, Senior Project Manager, most recently served as director of capital projects for Erie County Medical Center where he led ECMC's $194 million capital improvement program. Mike is a native of Western New York, and his 27-year construction experience also includes the construction of the new Buffalo Federal Courthouse, the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Phase 1 of the Canalside development. He is a Registered Architect in New York State and LEED Accredited Professional. Mike is currently managing pre-construction services for the 750 East Ferry Street development project.
John Yerico brings 32 years of construction-related experience and will be serving as General Superintendent on the media optimization project at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Prior to Gilbane, John worked for Athenex Pharmaceuticals as its senior director of engineering, construction and maintenance, and his versatile background includes roles as foreman, superintendent, project manager, branch manager, senior project manager and department director throughout his career. Specializing in mechanical systems, John's project experience includes local building programs such as the Roswell Cancer Institute, University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, Women's and Children's Hospital NICU and ED Modernization and Athenex Pharmaceuticals Multi-Use Complex.
Sean Sullivan, Superintendent, joins Gilbane at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery campus renovation project. Sean most recently worked as Building Inspector for the City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspection Services working on projects such as the Northland Workforce Training Center and Uniland Development's mixed-use complex for Delaware North's new headquarters. Sean brings 22 years of experience in construction throughout Buffalo and his career also includes experience as a mason foreman and OSHA safety supervisor. He is a member of the Niagara Frontier Building Officials Association and Certified by New York State as Code Enforcement Officer.
Abdel Eideh, MEP Manager, brings more than 30 years of experience and expertise in design and construction management on landmark projects across the globe, including leading MEP systems and infrastructure on three stadiums for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Throughout his career, his experience has included construction, building services and facility management for mixed-use developments, cultural and museum facilities, healthcare programs, educational institutes, high-rise and office buildings. Abdel is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and LEED Accredited Professional and is currently supporting the Albright-Knox Art Gallery campus renovation.
"Gilbane is excited to have this group of professionals join our team rounding out our skillset to better serve our clients in Western New York as we continue to grow," said John Cleary, Senior Project Executive for Gilbane's Buffalo office.
The addition of these veteran team members continues to bolster Gilbane's strategic growth and expertise to support clients throughout the region. Gilbane has multiple projects in Western New York currently in progress such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery campus renovation and expansion, Surmet Corporation's expansion, 750 East Ferry Street development, Thermo Fisher Scientific's media optimization project, and laboratory renovations at DuPont Buffalo.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across diverse market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission-critical.
Gilbane Building Company was named by Engineering News-Record New York as the 2021 Contractor of the Year.
For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
