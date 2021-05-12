CLERMONT, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westport Properties, a premier owner/operator of self storage facilities nationally, has acquired a new, state-of-the-art self-storage facility with ground-floor access located at 3050 US Highway 27 in Clermont, Florida. With over 10 million rentable square feet of self storage facilities, the company will rebrand this facility under its US Storage Centers brand.
"Florida has been a great market for us and we're excited to add this property to our portfolio," said Charles Byerly, CEO of Westport Properties. "We're continually adding high quality assets in major MSAs across the country and we expect to complete several deals this year."
Ideally located adjacent to US Highway 27 near abundant retail and homes, this split-level facility encompassing 715 units and 74,188 square feet features modern amenities including climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour video surveillance.
US Storage Centers represented itself in the acquisition.
About US Storage Centers
Founded in 1985, US Storage Centers is an owner-operator of self storage facilities across the country. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio—additionally, the Company provides third-party management services. As of March 2020, it has over ten million rentable square feet under management and employs approximately 400 people nationwide. US Storage Centers is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $10M and Charity Storage has raised over $500K.
