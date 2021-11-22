BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today reports its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, commented, "With the cost of public domain traffic continues to rise, seek maximizing inventory value has become a natural choice for merchants to achieve the growth of private domain user pool and user repurchase rate. Wetrade is helping micro-business merchants to solve this issue. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company's performance still maintained a momentum of growth, which demonstrated the correctness of the Company's corporate strategy. Looking forward, the Company expects to continue leveraging the dual drive force of technological innovation and talent strategy to further realize breakthroughs and innovations in the field of e-commerce retail SAAS, as well as promote the sustainable development of capabilities for the corporate services."

Mr. Kean Tat Che, Chief Financial Officer of Wetrade, commented, "We continued to see sustained growth pathway in the third quarter by achieving 128.6% year-over-year top-line growth and 90.3% year-over-year bottom-line growth. The robust growth of our key metrics is driven by our continued efforts of implementing corporate strategy. Reinforcing our competitive advantages of SAAS services and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses is pivotal to our continuing success in light of the dynamic business environment and pressures from the current macroeconomic uncertainties. Going forward, we will continue to serve our customers by offering them innovative and quality products and services and we believe our strategic actions will be validated by our customers."

Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

($ millions, except per share data)



2021



2020



% Change

Revenue



4.60



2.01



128.6%

Gross Profit



2.49



1.58



57.4%

Gross Margin



54.2%



78.7%



-24.5pp*

Operations Profit



1.45



1.18



23.5%

Net Income



1.41



0.74



90.3%

Earnings Per Share



0.01



0.00



NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue

Total revenue were $4.60 million and $2.01 million from services revenue from customers and related party for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the increase was mainly due to the service revenue generated from new customers during the period.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $2.11 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.43 million for the same period of last year. The increase was in line with the increase in revenue and was mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $0.91million, or 57.4% to $2.49 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $1.58 million for the same period of last year. 

Gross margin was 54.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with 78.7% for the same period of last year.

Operations Profit

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.63 million, or 155.3%, to $1.04 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $0.41 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of new staffs were recruited for software development during the period as compared to no such software development in prior period.

Operations profit increase by $0.27 million, or 23.5% to $1.45 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $1.18 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income increased by $0.67 million, or 90.3% to $1.41 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $0.74 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.01 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ millions, except per share data)



2021



2020



% Change

Revenue



11.26



2.89



289.9%

Gross Profit



8.82



2.37



271.7%

Gross Margin



78.3%



82.2%



-3.9pp*

Operations Profit



4.12



1.76



134.9%

Net Income



3.90



1.31



198.7%

Earnings Per Share



0.01



0.00



NM

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue

Total revenue were $11.26 million and $2.89 million from service revenue from customers and related party for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, the increase was mainly due to the service revenue generated from new customers during the period.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $2.44 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.52 million for the same period of last year. The increase was in line with the increase in revenue and was mainly due to more staffs were recruited during the period.

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit increased by $6.45 million, or 271.7% to $8.82 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $2.37 million for the same period of last year. 

Gross margin was 78.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with 82.2% for the same period of last year.

Operations Profit

General and administrative expenses increased by $4.08 million, or 660.8%, to $4.70 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $0.62 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to increase in the payroll expenses as a result of new staffs were recruited for software development during the period as compared to no such software development in prior period.

Operations profit increased by $2.36 million, or 134.9% to $4.12 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $1.76 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income increased by $2.59 million, or 198.7% to $3.90 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $1.31 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share was 0.01 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with nil for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents for $1.40 million, compared to $4.64 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.81 million for the period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.04 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.14 million for the period ended September 30, 2021, compared to nil for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was nil for the period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.84 million for the same period of last year.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a world's leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and is a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

WETRADE GROUP INC

BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts shown in U.S. Dollars)



September 30,

2021





December 31,

2020







(unaudited)









ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and Cash Equivalents



$

1,395,025





$

4,640,603



Accounts Receivables





6,680,260







2,609,520



Note receivable





3,713,228







3,097,981



Other receivables





39,242







5,771



Prepayments





2,941,094







61,707



Total current assets





14,768,849







10,415,582



Non current Assets:

















Property and equipment, net





138,339







-



Right of use assets





2,436,890







2,813,186



Intangible asset, net





41,841







49,029



Rental deposit





268,225







264,910



Total non-current assets





2,885,295







3,127,125





















Total Assets:



$

17,654,144





$

13,542,707





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current Liabilities:

















Account payables





226,850







8,176



Accrued expenses





172,086







263,355



Tax payables





150,709







828,695



Amount due to related parties





668,501







416,500



Lease liabilities, current





569,060







569,865



Other payables





851,195







90,633





















Total Current Liabilities





2,638,401







2,177,224





















Lease liabilities, non current





2,087,480







2,471,598



Total Liabilities



$

4,725,881





$

4,648,822





















Stockholders' Equity:

















Common Stock; $0.00 per share par value; 305,451,498 issued and outstanding at September 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020





-







-



Additional Paid in Capital





6,057,520







6,057,520



Accumulated other comprehensive income





708,728







578,735



Retained Earning





6,162,015







2,257,630



Total Stockholders' Equity



$

12,928,263





$

8,893,885





















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

17,654,144





$

13,542,707



 

 

WETRADE GROUP INC

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited





For the

Three

Months

Ended

September

30,

2021





For the

Three

Months

Ended

September

30,

2020





For the Nine

Months

Ended

September

30,

2021





For the Nine

Months

Ended

September

30,

2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)





(unaudited)



Revenue:

























Service revenue, related party



$

-





$

1,493,829





$

-





$

2,370,192



Service revenue





4,598,675







518,269







11,262,491







518,269



Total service revenue





4,598,675







2,012,098







11,262,491







2,888,461



Cost of revenue





(2,105,116)







(427,647)







(2,441,883)







(515,195)



Gross Profit





2,493,559







1,584,451







8,820,608







2,373,266





































Operating expenses

































General and administrative expense



$

1,039,081





$

407,067





$

4,695,727





$

617,216



Total operating expenses





(1,039,081)







(407,067)







(4,695,727)







(617,216)





































Profit from operations





1,454,478







1,177,384







4,124,881







1,756,050



Other revenue





59,902







38,939







258,501







39,060





































Profit before provision for income taxes





1,541,380







1,216,323







4,383,382







1,795,110



Income tax provision





(104,109)







(475,431)







(478,997)







(487,984)





































Net income



$

1,410,271





$

740,892





$

3,904,385





$

1,307,126





































Comprehensive income

































Net income



$

1,410,271





$

740,892





$

3,904,385





$

1,307,126



Other comprehensive income

































Foreign currency translation adjustment





9,828







244,292







129,993







183,673





































Total comprehensive income



$

1,420,099





$

985,184





$

4,034,378





$

1,490,799





































Earning per share, basic and diluted



$

0.01





$

0.00





$

0.01





$

0.00





































Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted*





305,451,498







302,721,999







305,451,498







301,888,665



 

*Share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the increased number of shares resulting from a 1:3 stock split.

 

 

WETRADE GROUP INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the

Period





From the

period







September

30,

2021





September

30,

2020







(unaudited)





(unaudited)



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net Income



$

3,904,385





$

1,307,126



Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

















Amortization of intangible asset





7,807







-





















Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

















Trade receivables, related party





-







(478,679)



Trade receivables, third party





(4,031,797)







(549,365)



Note receivable





(609,770)







-



Other receivables





766,002







(275,629)



Prepayments





(2,750,419)







(206,845)



Amount due to related parties





252,000







(1,560,020)



Intangible assets





-







(76,980)



Accounts payables





218,232







-



Accrued expenses





56,445







187,839



Right of use assets





411,515







(2,824,106)



Lease liabilities





(422,999)







2,878,801



Other payables





(610,232)







555,248



Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:



$

(2,808,831)





$

(1,042,610)





















Cash flow from investing activity:

















Office equipment





(138,124)







-



Net cash provided by investing activity:





(138,124)







-





















Cash flow from financing activities:

















Share issued for cash





-







835,500



Net cash provided by financing activities:





-







835,500



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





(298,623)







403,517



Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents:





(3,245,578)







196,407





















Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period



$

4,640,603





$

6,591,128





















Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period



$

1,395,025





$

6,787,535





















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

















Cash paid for interest





-







-



Cash paid for taxes



$

1,078,125





$

-



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wetrade-group-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301429918.html

SOURCE WeTrade Group Inc.

