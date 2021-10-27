SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, WeXL.org Presents: "Your Hero's Journey" featuring Netflix Software Engineer Rasha Hussein at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET in partnership with Women Who Code.
"I'm a Palestinian woman who grew up wanting to be a journalist but ended up studying computer science in college," says Rasha Hussein, software engineer at Netflix. "Early in my coding career, I built an Arabic blogging platform because I believe in the power of storytelling. That's why I'm so excited to partner with WeXL.org and Women Who Code. It brings together the two worlds I love so much."
WeXL.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with programs that empower diverse communities to eXceL through thought-leadership development and storytelling. Your Hero's Journey is a free online workshop empowering women and non-binary professionals to discover and share their hero's journey through the basics of animated film storytelling.
"Women make up 47% of the US labor force and almost 51% of the population. Yet, they only represent 26% of professional computing jobs. These numbers reveal a big opportunity," says Alaina Percival, CEO and co-founder of Women Who Code (WWCode), "It is an honor to have a partnership with WeXL as it is an exciting platform in which important stories can be told to create real impact."
Women in technology leave at a rate that is 45% higher than any other sector. This is the start of other options for exploring Women Who Code, and the importance of their stories.
To sign up: Your Hero's Journey with Netflix's Rasha Hussein
For more information: WeXL.org
To donate: Donation page
#####
Media Contact
Chase Roberts, WeXL Org, 415-385-8072, Chaseroberts415@gmail.com
SOURCE WeXL Org