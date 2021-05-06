TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM
FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton's first quarter results illustrate the strength and growth profile of our diversified, high-quality portfolio with record revenue achieved and over $230 million in operating cash flow generated. As a result of these strong results, we have increased our dividend for the third quarter in a row and now have net cash on the balance sheet, which we will look to deploy to further grow our sector-leading portfolio," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "We are excited to report our first production of cobalt from the Voisey's Bay mine in Canada and look forward to having many more years of what we believe is the most environmentally friendly, socially responsible cobalt production in the world. In addition, in the first quarter, we added a new precious metals stream on a top-tier copper development project, Santo Domingo, which should provide additional growth. Our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating a host of new opportunities, and as always, Wheaton is focused on ensuring our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all of our stakeholders."
First Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- $232 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter.
- Record quarterly revenue of $324 million during the first quarter.
- Revolving facility fully repaid during the quarter, resulting in $191 million of cash on hand.
- Declared quarterly dividend1 of $0.14 per common share representing the third quarterly dividend increase in a row and a 40% increase relative to Q1 2020.
- First cobalt and silver deliveries from the Voisey's Bay and Cozamin mines, respectively.
- New precious metal purchase agreement in respect to the Santo Domingo project.
Operational Overview
(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Change
Units produced
Gold ounces
77,733
94,999
(18.2)%
Silver ounces
6,754
6,704
0.7 %
Palladium ounces
5,769
5,312
8.6 %
Cobalt pounds
1,160,921
-
n.a.
Gold equivalent 2
190,359
194,901
(2.3)%
Units sold
Gold ounces
75,104
100,405
(25.2)%
Silver ounces
6,657
4,928
35.1 %
Palladium ounces
5,131
4,938
3.9 %
Cobalt pounds
132,277
-
n.a.
Gold equivalent 2
175,419
175,154
0.2 %
Revenue
$
324,119
$
254,789
27.2 %
Net earnings
$
162,002
$
94,896
71 %
Per share
$
0.360
$
0.212
69.8 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
$
161,132
$
104,533
54.1 %
Per share 1
$
0.358
$
0.233
53.6 %
Operating cash flows
$
232,154
$
177,588
30.7 %
Per share 1
$
0.516
$
0.397
30.0 %
All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces and cobalt pounds produced & sold, per ounce/pound amounts & per share amounts.
Financial Review
Revenues
Revenue was $324 million in the first quarter of 2021 representing a 27% increase from the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to a 27% increase in the average realized gold equivalent² price.
Cash Costs and Margin
Average cash costs¹ in the first quarter of 2021 were $449 per gold equivalent² ounce as compared to $382 in Q1 2020. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,399 per gold equivalent² ounce sold, an increase of 30% as compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet (at March 31, 2021)
- Approximately $191 million of cash on hand.
- The Company's $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") fully repaid.
- During Q1 2021, the company received $112 million in proceeds from the sale of its remaining equity investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic").
- During Q1 2021, the Company has repaid $195 million under the Revolving Facility.
- The average effective interest rate for Q1 2021 was 1.17%.
First Quarter Asset Highlights
Salobo: In the first quarter of 2021, Salobo produced 46,600 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 25% relative to the first quarter of 2020 due to lower throughput. According to Vale S.A.'s ("Vale") First Quarter 2021 Production and Sales Report, throughput at Salobo was impacted due to changes in maintenance routines which restricted mine movement, with further impacts on feed grade for the quarter. As per Vale's First Quarter 2021 Performance Report, physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 73% at the end of the first quarter and is on track for start-up in the first half of 2022.
Peñasquito: In the first quarter of 2021, Peñasquito produced 2.2 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 17% relative to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the mining of lower grade material as per the mine plan.
Antamina: In the first quarter of 2021, Antamina produced 1.6 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 20% relative to the first quarter of 2020, due to higher grades, recovery and throughput.
San Dimas: In the first quarter of 2021, San Dimas produced 10,500 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 7% relative to the first quarter of 2020 due primarily to lower grades. As per First Majestic's First Quarter 2021 Production Report, increased ore development activities resulted in lower average ore grades processed in the plant.
Constancia: In the first quarter of 2021, Constancia produced 0.4 million ounces of attributable silver and 2,500 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 12% and 33%, respectively, relative to the first quarter of 2020, with the reduction in gold production being primarily due to inclusion of 2,005 ounces received in the first quarter of 2020 as a delay payment relative to Pampacancha. Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") announced on April 7, 2021, that the final land user agreement for Pampacancha has been completed and Hudbay now has full access to the site and has begun pit development activities. As per Hudbay's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, Hudbay no longer expects to mine four million tonnes of ore from the Pampacancha deposit by June 30, 2021, and should they fail to meet this milestone, they will be required to deliver an additional 8,020 ounces of gold to the Company in four equal quarterly installments, commencing September 30, 2021. Hudbay and the Company are currently in discussions about, among other things, alternatives to defer the additional gold deliveries over the Pampacancha mine life.
Sudbury: In the first quarter of 2021, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 6,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 20% relative to the first quarter of 2020, due primarily to lower throughput.
Other Silver: In the first quarter of 2021, total Other Silver attributable production was 2.6 million ounces, an increase of approximately 13% relative to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the initial production from the Cozamin mine. As per the precious metals purchase agreement ("PMPA") with Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone"), Wheaton is entitled to any silver sold from the Cozamin mine to an offtaker as of December 1, 2020, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material processed in the previous quarter.
Voisey's Bay: In the first quarter of 2021, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 1,161,000 pounds of attributable cobalt. As at the end of the first quarter 2021, approximately 132,000 pounds of cobalt were held in inventory by Wheaton and 818,600 pounds were produced but not delivered. As per the PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay Mine in the previous quarter. As per Vale's First Quarter 2021 Performance Report, physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 62% at the end of the first quarter and is on track for start-up in the first half of 2021, with full completion scheduled for 2023.
Rosemont: Hudbay announced on March 29, 2021, the intersection of high-grade copper sulphide and oxide mineralization at shallow depth on its wholly-owned patented mining claims located within seven kilometers of its Rosemont copper project in Arizona. As a result of the discovery, Hudbay has initiated a second phase of exploration drilling in 2021 with a 70,000 foot follow-up drill program and has doubled the number of drill rigs operating at site to six. The discovery is included in Wheaton's area of interest under the PMPA.
Produced But Not Yet Delivered3
As at March 31, 2021, payable ounces and pounds attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:
- 69,300 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 1,300 ounces during Q1 2021, primarily due to a reduction during the period relative to the Salobo mine partially offset by increases at the 777 and Sudbury mines.
- 3.7 million payable silver ounces, a decrease of 0.8 million ounces during Q1 2021, primarily due to reductions during the period relative to the Antamina, Yauliyacu and Peñasquito mines.
- 5,400 payable palladium ounces, a decrease of 200 ounces during Q1 2021.
- 818,600 payable cobalt pounds.
Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.
Corporate Development
Santo Domingo Mine: On March 25, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a PMPA with Capstone in respect to the Santo Domingo project located in the Atacama Region, Chile. The Company will purchase 100% of the payable gold production until 285,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 67% of payable gold production for the life of the mine. The Company will pay Capstone a total upfront cash consideration of $290 million, $30 million of which was paid on April 21, 2021, and the remainder of which is payable during construction of the Santo Domingo project, subject to customary conditions being satisfied, including Capstone attaining sufficient financing to cover total expected capital expenditures. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing payments for gold ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot gold price until the market value of gold delivered to the Company, net of the per ounce cash payment, exceeds the initial upfront cash deposit, and 22% of the spot gold price thereafter.
Other Corporate Development Updates:
- On February 19, 2021, the previously announced PMPA relative to the Cozamin mine was closed, with the upfront cash consideration of $150 million being paid to Capstone on that date.
- On April 15, 2021, the previously announced PMPA relative to the Marmato mine was closed, with the initial upfront cash consideration of $34 million being paid to Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris") on that date.
- On January 5, 2021, the Company acquired a 2.0% net smelter return royalty interest relative to the Brewery Creek mine located in the Yukon Territories, Canada.
COVID-19 Community Support and Response Fund
In the second quarter of 2020, Wheaton announced the launch of a $5 million Community Support and Response Fund (the "CSR Fund") to support global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on our communities. The CSR Fund is designed to meet the immediate needs of the communities in which Wheaton and its mining partners operate. This fund is incremental to Wheaton's already active Community Investment Program that currently provides support to over 50 programs in multiple communities around the world. As of March 31, 2021, the Company has made donations totalling approximately $3 million with the CSR Fund.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.
Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspx .
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook
Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.
Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2021 is forecast to be 370,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 40,000 to 45,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs") of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 720,000 to 780,000 GEOs2, unchanged from previous guidance. For the five-year period ending in 2025, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 810,000 GEOs4. For the ten-year period ending in 2030, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 830,000 GEOs4.
In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.
End Notes
_____________________________
1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter.
2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2021 and long-term forecasts are $1,800 / ounce gold, $25 / ounce silver, and $2,300 / ounce palladium and $17.75 / pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt.
3 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received.
4 Gold equivalent guidance based on the commodity prices outlined in note 2 above. Five- and ten-year guidance do not include optionality production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, or additional expansions at Salobo outside of project currently in construction. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Rosemont, Toroparu, Kutcho, or the Victor project at Sudbury.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)
2021
2020
Sales
$
324,119
$
254,789
Cost of sales
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
78,783
$
66,908
Depletion
70,173
64,841
Total cost of sales
$
148,956
$
131,749
Gross margin
$
175,163
$
123,040
General and administrative expenses
11,971
13,181
Earnings from operations
$
163,192
$
109,859
Other (income) expense
119
(597)
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
163,073
$
110,456
Finance costs
1,573
7,118
Earnings before income taxes
$
161,500
$
103,338
Income tax recovery (expense)
502
(8,442)
Net earnings
$
162,002
$
94,896
Basic earnings per share
$
0.360
$
0.212
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.360
$
0.211
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
449,509
447,805
Diluted
450,600
448,891
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
As at
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
191,162
$
192,683
Accounts receivable
6,094
5,883
Other
4,228
3,265
Total current assets
$
201,484
$
201,831
Non-current assets
Mineral stream interests
$
5,568,364
$
5,488,391
Early deposit mineral stream interests
33,991
33,241
Mineral royalty interest
6,606
3,047
Long-term equity investments
86,522
199,878
Convertible notes receivable
12,591
11,353
Property, plant and equipment
5,991
6,289
Other
12,863
13,242
Total non-current assets
$
5,726,928
$
5,755,441
Total assets
$
5,928,412
$
5,957,272
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
10,394
$
13,023
Dividends payable
58,478
Current portion of performance share units
26,428
17,297
Current portion of lease liabilities
789
773
Other
883
76
Total current liabilities
$
96,972
$
31,169
Non-current liabilities
Bank debt
$
-
$
195,000
Lease liabilities
2,687
2,864
Deferred income taxes
235
214
Performance share units
3,250
11,784
Pension liability
1,841
1,670
Total non-current liabilities
$
8,013
$
211,532
Total liabilities
$
104,985
$
242,701
Shareholders' equity
Issued capital
$
3,656,400
$
3,646,291
Reserves
68,986
126,882
Retained earnings
2,098,041
1,941,398
Total shareholders' equity
$
5,823,427
$
5,714,571
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,928,412
$
5,957,272
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
162,002
$
94,896
Adjustments for
Depreciation and depletion
70,649
65,352
Interest expense
262
5,978
Equity settled stock based compensation
1,325
1,503
Performance share units
305
3,277
Pension expense
151
35
Income tax expense (recovery)
(502)
8,442
Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
950
71
Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable
(1,238)
790
Investment income recognized in net earnings
(2)
(117)
Other
593
(317)
Change in non-cash working capital
(1,972)
4,620
Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest
$
232,523
$
184,530
Income taxes recovered (paid)
(30)
89
Interest paid
(341)
(7,148)
Interest received
2
117
Cash generated from operating activities
$
232,154
$
177,588
Financing activities
Bank debt repaid
$
(195,000)
$
(159,000)
Credit facility extension fees
-
(1,360)
Share purchase options exercised
4,793
6,922
Lease payments
(214)
(167)
Cash (used for) generated from financing activities
$
(190,421)
$
(153,605)
Investing activities
Mineral stream interests
$
(151,019)
$
-
Early deposit mineral stream interests
(750)
(750)
Mineral royalty interest
(3,561)
-
Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments
112,188
-
Other
(134)
(257)
Cash generated from (used for) investing activities
$
(43,276)
$
(1,007)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$
22
$
(286)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
(1,521)
$
22,690
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
192,683
103,986
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
191,162
$
126,676
Summary of Units Produced
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Gold ounces produced ²
Salobo
46,622
62,854
63,408
59,104
62,575
74,716
73,615
67,056
Sudbury 3
6,208
6,659
3,798
9,257
7,795
6,468
6,082
9,360
Constancia 8
2,453
3,929
3,780
3,470
3,681
4,757
5,172
4,533
San Dimas 4, 8
10,491
11,652
9,228
6,074
11,318
11,352
11,239
11,496
Stillwater 5
3,041
3,290
3,176
3,222
2,955
3,585
3,238
3,675
Other
Minto 6
2,638
789
1,832
2,928
2,124
2,189
-
-
777 9
6,280
2,866
5,278
4,728
4,551
3,987
4,278
4,788
Total Other
8,918
3,655
7,110
7,656
6,675
6,176
4,278
4,788
Total gold ounces produced
77,733
92,039
90,500
88,783
94,999
107,054
103,624
100,908
Silver ounces produced 2
Peñasquito 8
2,202
2,014
1,992
967
2,658
1,895
2,026
702
Antamina 8
1,577
1,930
1,516
612
1,311
1,342
1,223
1,334
Constancia 8
406
478
430
254
461
632
686
552
Other
Los Filos 8
23
6
17
14
29
55
33
37
Zinkgruvan
420
515
498
389
662
670
587
590
Yauliyacu 8
737
454
679
273
557
358
620
627
Stratoni
165
185
156
148
183
147
131
172
Minto 6
21
16
15
19
18
18
-
-
Neves-Corvo
345
420
281
479
377
385
431
392
Aljustrel
474
440
348
388
352
325
240
322
Cozamin
230
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keno Hill
24
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
777 9
130
51
96
108
96
81
62
93
Total Other
2,569
2,087
2,090
1,818
2,274
2,039
2,104
2,233
Total silver ounces produced
6,754
6,509
6,028
3,651
6,704
5,908
6,039
4,821
Palladium ounces produced ²
Stillwater 5
5,769
5,672
5,444
5,759
5,312
6,057
5,471
5,736
Cobalt pounds produced ²
Voisey's Bay
1,160,921
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
GEOs produced 7
190,359
189,682
181,184
146,857
194,901
196,850
194,499
175,185
SEOs produced 7
13,706
13,657
13,045
10,574
14,033
14,173
14,004
12,613
Average payable rate 2
Gold
95.0%
95.2%
95.3%
94.7%
95.1%
95.6%
95.1%
95.3%
Silver
86.6%
86.3%
86.1%
81.9%
85.6%
85.3%
85.1%
83.3%
Palladium
85.1%
98.2%
97.0%
86.5%
93.0%
99.4%
83.5%
87.6%
Cobalt
93.3%
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
GEO 7
90.4 %
91.1%
91.1%
89.8%
90.4%
91.5%
90.4%
90.4%
1)
All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds and gold and palladium ounces produced.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests.
4)
Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q1-2021 – 437,000 ounces; Q4-2020 – 476,000 ounces; Q3-2020 – 420,000 ounces; Q2-2020 – 276,000 ounces; Q1-2020 – 419,000 ounces; Q4-2019 – 415,000 ounces; Q3-2019 – 410,000 ounces; and Q2-2019 – 401,000 ounces.
5)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
6)
The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
7)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.
8)
Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted. Additionally, operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community.
9)
Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip.
Summary of Units Sold
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Gold ounces sold
Salobo
51,423
53,197
59,584
68,487
74,944
58,137
63,064
57,715
Sudbury 2
3,691
7,620
7,858
7,414
4,822
7,394
7,600
8,309
Constancia 7
1,676
3,853
4,112
3,024
3,331
5,108
4,742
4,409
San Dimas 7
10,273
11,529
9,687
6,030
11,358
11,499
11,374
10,284
Stillwater 3
3,074
3,069
3,015
3,066
3,510
2,925
3,314
3,301
Other
Minto 4
2,390
1,540
-
-
-
-
-
765
777
2,577
5,435
5,845
4,783
2,440
4,160
4,672
5,294
Total Other
4,967
6,975
5,845
4,783
2,440
4,160
4,672
6,059
Total gold ounces sold
75,104
86,243
90,101
92,804
100,405
89,223
94,766
90,077
Silver ounces sold
Peñasquito 7
2,174
1,417
1,799
1,917
2,310
1,268
1,233
912
Antamina 7
1,930
1,669
1,090
788
1,244
1,227
1,059
1,186
Constancia 7
346
442
415
254
350
672
521
478
Other
Los Filos 7
27
-
19
25
37
26
44
26
Zinkgruvan
293
326
492
376
447
473
459
337
Yauliyacu 7
1,014
15
580
704
9
561
574
542
Stratoni
117
169
134
77
163
120
126
240
Minto 4
26
20
-
-
-
-
-
2
Neves-Corvo
239
145
201
236
204
154
243
194
Aljustrel
257
280
148
252
123
121
139
216
Cozamin
173
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keno Hill
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
777
49
93
121
100
41
62
86
108
Total Other
2,207
1,048
1,695
1,770
1,024
1,517
1,671
1,665
Total silver ounces sold
6,657
4,576
4,999
4,729
4,928
4,684
4,484
4,241
Palladium ounces sold
Stillwater 3
5,131
4,591
5,546
4,976
4,938
5,312
4,907
5,273
Cobalt pounds sold
Voisey's Bay
132,277
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
GEOs sold 5
175,419
155,665
166,611
164,844
175,154
161,066
163,314
155,723
SEOs sold 5
12,630
11,208
11,996
11,869
12,611
11,597
11,759
11,212
Cumulative payable units PBND 6
Gold ounces
69,262
70,555
75,750
79,632
88,383
98,475
85,335
81,535
Silver ounces
3,717
4,486
3,437
3,222
4,961
4,142
3,796
3,102
Palladium ounces
5,373
5,597
4,616
4,883
4,875
4,872
4,163
4,504
Cobalt pounds
818,584
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
GEO 5
135,828
140,008
129,391
130,623
163,521
162,225
143,380
130,374
SEO 5
9,198
10,081
9,316
9,405
11,774
11,680
10,323
9,387
Inventory on hand
Cobalt pounds
132,277
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1)
All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds and gold and palladium ounces sold.
2)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests.
3)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
4)
The Minto mine was placed into care and maintenance from October 2018 to October 2019.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.
6)
Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
7)
Operations at these mines had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second half of 2020, all of the operations were restarted.
Results of Operations
The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
46,622
51,423
$
1,796
$
412
$
374
$
92,356
$
51,946
$
71,163
$
2,490,127
Sudbury 4
6,208
3,691
1,812
400
1,024
6,688
1,431
5,219
317,235
Constancia
2,453
1,676
1,796
408
315
3,010
1,798
2,326
105,041
San Dimas
10,491
10,273
1,796
612
322
18,450
8,851
12,162
178,891
Stillwater
3,041
3,074
1,796
329
397
5,521
3,290
4,510
223,090
Other 5
8,918
4,967
1,812
629
-
9,000
5,878
5,855
7,591
77,733
75,104
$
1,798
$
450
$
374
$
135,025
$
73,194
$
101,235
$
3,321,975
Silver
Peñasquito
2,202
2,174
$
26.21
$
4.29
$
3.55
$
56,983
$
39,940
$
47,655
$
342,857
Antamina
1,577
1,930
26.21
5.18
7.53
50,581
26,058
40,591
612,401
Constancia
406
346
26.21
6.02
7.56
9,072
4,372
6,988
214,428
Other 6
2,569
2,207
25.95
9.41
6.30
57,247
22,589
39,098
612,237
6,754
6,657
$
26.12
$
6.33
$
5.82
$
173,883
$
92,959
$
134,332
$
1,781,923
Palladium
Stillwater
5,769
5,131
$
2,392
$
427
$
442
$
12,275
$
7,813
$
10,084
$
239,118
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
1,160,921
132,277
$
22.19
$
4.98
$
8.17
$
2,936
$
1,197
$
(966)
$
225,348
Operating results
$
324,119
$
175,163
$
244,685
$
5,568,364
Other
General and administrative
$
(11,971)
$
(13,592)
Finance costs
(1,573)
(1,229)
Other
(119)
2,320
Income tax
502
(30)
Total other
$
(13,161)
$
(12,531)
$
360,048
$
162,002
$
232,154
$
5,928,412
1)
Units produced and sold relative to gold, silver and palladium are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds produced and sold, gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests, the non-operating Rosemont gold interest and the newly acquired Santo Domingo gold interest.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests and the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Ounces
Ounces
Average
Average
Cash
Average
Gross
Gold equivalent basis 5
190,359
175,419
$
1,848
$
449
$
1,399
$
400
$
999
Silver equivalent basis 5
13,706
12,630
$
25.66
$
6.24
$
19.42
$
5.56
$
13.86
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
62,575
74,944
$
1,589
$
408
$
374
$
119,094
$
60,459
$
89,137
$
2,577,202
Sudbury 4
7,795
4,822
1,585
400
828
7,641
1,719
5,616
340,050
Constancia
3,681
3,331
1,589
404
338
5,294
2,823
3,948
109,281
San Dimas
11,318
11,358
1,589
606
315
18,049
7,587
11,166
190,787
Stillwater
2,955
3,510
1,589
284
449
5,578
3,006
4,582
228,418
Other 5
6,675
2,440
1,585
420
305
3,866
2,096
2,840
12,424
94,999
100,405
$
1,589
$
426
$
389
$
159,522
$
77,690
$
117,289
$
3,458,162
Silver
Peñasquito
2,658
2,310
$
17.41
$
4.26
$
3.24
$
40,223
$
22,893
$
30,383
$
367,212
Antamina
1,311
1,244
17.41
3.43
8.74
21,661
6,524
17,397
657,937
Constancia
461
350
17.41
5.96
7.63
6,088
1,337
4,004
225,520
Other 6
2,274
1,024
15.57
5.83
2.56
15,945
7,345
14,126
485,068
6,704
4,928
$
17.03
$
4.50
$
4.80
$
83,917
$
38,099
$
65,910
$
1,735,737
Palladium
Stillwater
5,312
4,938
$
2,298
$
402
$
428
$
11,350
$
7,251
$
9,364
$
247,856
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
227,510
Operating results
$
254,789
$
123,040
$
192,563
$
5,669,265
Other
General and administrative
$
(13,181)
$
(10,732)
Finance costs
(7,118)
(8,110)
Other
597
3,778
Income tax
(8,442)
89
Total other
$
(28,144)
$
(14,975)
$
407,676
$
94,896
$
177,588
$
6,076,941
1)
Units produced and sold relative to gold, silver and palladium are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except cobalt pounds produced and sold, gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating Minto and 777 gold interests in addition to the non-operating Rosemont gold interest.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Keno Hill, Loma de La Plata, Pascua-Lama and Rosemont silver interests.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were as follows:
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $25.00 per ounce silver; $2,300 per ounce palladium; and $17.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2021.
Non-IFRS Measures
Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis, with the Company receiving its first deliveries of cobalt relative to its Voisey's Bay PMPA during the first quarter of 2021; and (iv) cash operating margin. The Company has removed the non-IFRS measure relative to net debt as Wheaton fully repaid its debt during the first quarter of 2021.
i.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of the non-cash impairment charges, non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
162,002
$
94,896
Add back (deduct):
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
950
71
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable
(1,238)
790
Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity
1,568
(1,480)
Income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statement of OCI
(2,137)
9,853
Other
(13)
403
Adjusted net earnings
$
161,132
$
104,533
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
449,509
447,805
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
450,600
448,891
Equals:
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.358
$
0.233
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.358
$
0.233
ii.
Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2021
2020
Cash generated by operating activities
$
232,154
$
177,588
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
449,509
447,805
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
450,600
448,891
Equals:
Operating cash flow per share - basic
$
0.516
$
0.397
Operating cash flow per share - diluted
$
0.515
$
0.396
iii.
Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds sold and per unit amounts)
2021
2020
Cost of sales
$
148,956
$
131,749
Less: depletion
(70,173)
(64,841)
Cash cost of sales
$
78,783
$
66,908
Cash cost of sales is comprised of:
Total cash cost of gold sold
$
33,774
$
42,759
Total cash cost of silver sold
42,160
22,163
Total cash cost of palladium sold
2,191
1,986
Total cash cost of cobalt sold
658
-
Total cash cost of sales
$
78,783
$
66,908
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
75,104
100,405
Total silver ounces sold
6,657
4,928
Total palladium ounces sold
5,131
4,938
Total cobalt pounds sold
132,277
-
Equals:
Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)
$
450
$
426
Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)
$
6.33
$
4.50
Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)
$
427
$
402
Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)
$
4.98
$
n.a.
iv.
Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for cobalt pounds, gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)
2021
2020
Total sales:
Gold
$
135,025
$
159,522
Silver
$
173,883
$
83,917
Palladium
$
12,275
$
11,350
Cobalt
$
2,936
$
-
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
75,104
100,405
Total silver ounces sold
6,657
4,928
Total palladium ounces sold
5,131
4,938
Total cobalt pounds sold
132,277
-
Equals:
Average realized price of gold (per ounce)
$
1,798
$
1,589
Average realized price of silver (per ounce)
$
26.12
$
17.03
Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)
$
2,392
$
2,298
Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)
$
22.19
$
n.a.
Less:
Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)
$
(450)
$
(426)
Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)
$
(6.33)
$
(4.50)
Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)
$
(427)
$
(402)
Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)
$
(4.98)
$
n.a.
Equals:
Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold
$
1,348
$
1,163
As a percentage of realized price of gold
75%
73%
Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold
$
19.79
$
12.53
As a percentage of realized price of silver
76%
74%
Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold
$
1,965
$
1,896
As a percentage of realized price of palladium
82%
83%
Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold
$
17.21
$
n.a.
As a percentage of realized price of cobalt
78%
n.a.
1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.
These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of commodities, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of the listing of the Company's common shares on the LSE, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible audits for taxation years subsequent to 2015, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, , and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to outstanding class action and audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), credit and liquidity, indebtedness and guarantees, mine operator concentration, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations and climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 6-K filed March 11, 2021 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing class action litigation and CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010 is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward–looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
