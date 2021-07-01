LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Wheels, the last-mile, shared electric mobility platform, announced that it will expand its Los Angeles services to Santa Monica and West Hollywood, becoming the only micromobility operator in the county that gives riders an end-to-end transportation option throughout Los Angeles. From Sunset Boulevard to the Santa Monica pier, the Los Angeles County Art Museum to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, LA residents and tourists can ditch their cars and use Wheels to beat the traffic, no matter where they want to go.
With the economy reopening and many Americans looking for a safer and more sustainable way to travel, Wheels views these Los Angeles expansions as a big step forward in providing affordable and accessible transportation to all. Wheels was selected as a local micromobility option in part due to its high safety standards - ranking in as the safest micromobility option on the market.
"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in our hometown to the streets of Santa Monica and West Hollywood. We're looking forward to serving these communities and to offering all Los Angeles area riders a more seamless experience across the city," said Marco Mcottry, CEO of Wheels. "Our goal is to continue to expand our services so everyone has access to the safest and most accessible electric mobility platform on the market."
These latest expansions make Wheels the only micromobility option available in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City and West Hollywood, giving riders the option to sit down without pedaling. One hundred Wheels devices will be deployed in West Hollywood and two hundred devices will be deployed in the City of Santa Monica as part of the city's second Shared Mobility Pilot Program.
Additionally, a portion of devices in Santa Monica will be outfitted with Wheels' industry-first integrated smart helmet, free to riders, that includes a biodegradable headliner that can be peeled off before each use. Riders can rent a Wheels device through the Wheels app, which displays the closest available device on a map. To rent a device, riders tap "Scan to Unlock" and point their phone camera toward the QR code located on the handlebars. When the ride is complete, they will park the device out of the public's right of way and it is recommended that they park in an approved parking zone identified within the app.
Wheels will be available in Santa Monica and West Hollywood starting today, July 1, 2021.
Today's news comes on the heels of two recent Wheels announcements transforming urban transportation safely and sustainably. In June, Wheels partnered with Lime to offer Orlando access to its electric vehicle through the Lime app. In addition, Wheels announced an exclusive partnership with Edenred, the leading corporate mobility provider, to offer commuters a safer way to return to work.
To learn more, visit: https://takewheels.com.
About Wheels
Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels recently launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that gives riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Because of its unique design, Wheels devices have a broad appeal, with half of its riders being women and one-third being over 35. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is currently expanding operations across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at http://www.takewheels.com.
