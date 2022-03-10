(PRNewsfoto/Wheels Up)

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 64% year-over-year to $345 million
  • Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 in total
  • Live Flight Legs increased 63% year-over-year to 20,296 in total
  • Net loss increased by $42 million year-over-year to a loss of $77 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $35 million year-over-year to a loss of $46 million

"I am pleased to report another quarter of record revenue, strong membership growth and retention, along with the best quarter in our history for prepaid block sales, which grew more than 80% to $540 million in the fourth quarter. We have more members that are increasingly making long-term commitments to Wheels Up, giving us clear revenue visibility for the year ahead and the confidence to invest in our growth while absorbing short-term margin pressures," said Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we have several key initiatives underway to improve our profitability as we aggressively expand our global supply. As always, I am grateful to our employees for their dedication and to our members and customers for their loyalty and trust."

"We are now working to increase our capacity to serve the strong demand we are seeing through pilot hiring, enhancing our maintenance capabilities, and adding to our fleet composition," said Eric Jacobs, Wheels Up Chief Financial Officer. "The rollout of our technology initiatives will streamline our operations and add capacity through increased utilization. That, combined with rate increases and cost saving measures, should drive strong margin improvements starting in the second half of the year."

Recent Initiatives

  • Announced the intent to acquire Air Partner PLC (LSE: AIR) to extend the Wheels Up platform into Europe and beyond. Closed the acquisition of Alante Air Charter which controls 12 light jets, where demand is particularly strong.
  • Launched the first version of its global scheduling system, which enables Wheels Up to manage schedules across all of its operating certificates. This system is an important building block that provides a fleet-wide view of available aircraft, with significant benefits to come following the conversion of its entire controlled fleet to UP FMS by the end of April and its ongoing efforts to consolidate its First Party (1P) fleet onto a single operating certificate.
  • Enhanced the Wheels Up Mobile App leveraging a service-oriented architecture, with an expected launch in April. The new platform will enable improved functionality, greater scalability and a much faster pace of innovation to launch new features.

Financial and Operating Highlights



As of December  31,







2021



2020



% Change

Active Members(1)

12,040



9,212



31%















Three Months Ended December 31,





(In thousands, except percentages, Active Users, Live Flight Legs and Flight

revenue per Live Flight Leg)

2021



2020



% Change

Active Users(1)

12,543



11,345



11%

Live Flight Legs(1)

20,296



12,454



63%

Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg

$            12,428



$            12,193



2%

Revenue

$          345,044



$          209,773



64%

Net loss

$           (76,608)



$           (34,113)



(125)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$           (46,296)



$           (11,252)



(311)%















Twelve Months Ended December 31,





(In thousands, except percentages)

2021



2020



% Change

Revenue

$       1,194,259



$          694,981



72%

Net loss

$         (197,230)



$           (85,405)



(131)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$           (87,366)



$           (52,363)



(67)%



(1) For information regarding Wheels Up's use and definition of this measure see "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections herein.

For the fourth quarter:

  • Active Members grew 31% year-over-year to 12,040 driven by strong new member additions and existing membership retention, as well as continued success converting legacy jet card holders into Wheels Up members.
  • Active Users grew 11% to 12,543 year-over-year primarily driven by the growth in Active Members.
  • Live Flight Legs increased by 63% year-over-year to 20,296 with strong flight demand across all cabin classes driven by the growth in Active Members and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.
  • Flight revenue per Live Flight Leg increased 2% year-over-year to $12,428 as a result of a higher mix of larger cabin flying and partially offset by a seasonal decrease in average flight stage length.
  • Revenue increased 64% year-over-year driven by strong flight demand and the impact of COVID-19 on 2020 results.
  • Net loss increased by $(42.5) million due to several factors, including the impact of the Company benefiting from the utilization of $51.6 million of CARES Act grant funding in 2020, a decrease in Adjusted Contribution Margin caused by supply constraints and increased operating costs, as well as an increase in equity-based compensation expense, including a broad-based equity grant to the Wheels Up employee pilots.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(46.3) million, decreased $(35.0) million year-over-year, due primarily to lower Adjusted Contribution Margin.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call with management will be held today at 8:30 am ET. To access a live webcast of the conference call and supporting presentation materials, please click on the Wheels Up investor site (www.wheelsup.com/investors). This earnings press release and any supporting materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website. We also provide announcements regarding the Company's financial performance, including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, and blogs, on the investor relations website.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading provider of "on demand" private aviation in the United States and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Powered by a growing marketplace of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft, Wheels Up is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes a relentless focus on safety and service, with flexibility across all types of aircraft, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The Wheels Up App enables members and customers to search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Up Down events and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. Wheels Up's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet comprises five custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft, with each plane serving as a flying symbol for a specific social cause.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wheels Up's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for Wheels Up's products and services and Wheels Up's ability to serve those markets, (ii) the degree of market acceptance and adoption of Wheels Up's products and services, (iii) Wheels Up's ability to develop innovative products and services and compete with other companies engaged in the private aviation industry and (iv) Wheels Up's ability to attract and retain customers. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Wheels Up's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC by Wheels Up on August 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Wheels Up from time to time with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Wheels Up undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. We do not give any assurance that Wheels Up will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Contribution, and Adjusted Contribution Margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section herein to this earnings press release. Wheels Up believes that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Wheels Up's non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the sections titled "Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this earnings press release.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@wheelsup.com

Media:

press@wheelsup.com

 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$                 784,574



$                 312,799

Accounts receivable, net

79,403



50,397

Other receivables

8,061



8,205

Parts and supplies inventories, net

9,410



5,320

Prepaid expenses and other

51,626



18,801

Total current assets

933,074



395,522

Property and equipment, net

317,836



323,090

Operating lease right-of-use assets

108,582



64,479

Goodwill

437,398



400,160

Intangible assets, net

146,959



163,710

Restricted cash

2,148



12,077

Employee loans receivable, net



102

Other non-current assets

35,067



849

Total assets

$              1,981,064



$              1,359,989

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$                         —



$                   62,678

Accounts payable

43,672



20,920

Accrued expenses

107,153



71,381

Deferred revenue, current

933,527



651,096

Operating lease liabilities, current

31,617



15,858

Intangible liabilities, current

2,000



2,000

Other current liabilities

17,068



15,980

Total current liabilities

1,135,037



839,913

Long-term debt



148,411

Deferred revenue, non-current

1,957



1,982

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

83,461



56,358

Warrant liability

10,268



Intangible liabilities, non-current

14,083



16,083

Other non-current liabilities

30



3,415

Total liabilities

1,244,836



1,066,162

Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 authorized; 245,834,569 and

169,717,416  shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 

2020, respectively

25



17

Additional paid-in capital

1,450,839



798,478

Accumulated deficit

(720,713)



(530,693)

Total Wheels Up Experience Inc. stockholders' equity

730,151



267,802

Non-controlling interests

6,077



26,025

Total equity

736,228



293,827

Total liabilities and equity

$              1,981,064



$              1,359,989

 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$         345,044



$         209,773



$      1,194,259



$         694,981

















Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

344,442



188,143



1,117,633



634,775

Technology and development

9,761



14,339



33,579



21,010

Sales and marketing

24,225



5,666



80,071



55,124

General and administrative

36,887



16,231



113,331



64,885

Depreciation and amortization

13,246



26,145



54,198



58,529

CARES Act grant



(11,453)





(76,376)

Gain on sale of aircraft held for sale

(1,275)





(1,275)



Total costs and expenses

427,286



239,071



1,397,537



757,947

















Loss from operations

(82,242)



(29,298)



(203,278)



(62,966)

















Other income (expense):















Change in fair value of warrant liability

5,680





17,951



Loss on extinguishment of debt





(2,379)



Interest income

28



47



53



550

Interest expense

(16)



(4,862)



(9,519)



(22,989)

Total other income (expense)

5,692



(4,815)



6,106



(22,439)

















Loss before income taxes

(76,550)



(34,113)



(197,172)



(85,405)

















Income tax expense

(58)





(58)



















Net loss

(76,608)



(34,113)



(197,230)



(85,405)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests

(654)



(2,819)



(7,210)



(6,764)

Net loss attributable to Wheels Up

Experience Inc.

$          (75,954)



$          (31,294)



$        (190,020)



$          (78,641)

















Net loss per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$              (0.31)



$              (0.19)



$              (0.93)



$              (0.48)

Diluted

$              (0.31)



$              (0.19)



$              (0.93)



$              (0.48)

















Weighted-average shares of Class A common

stock outstanding:















Basic

245,370,685.00



165,055,043.00



204,780,896.00



162,505,231.00

Diluted

245,370,685.00



165,055,043.00



204,780,896.00



162,505,231.00

 

WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$         (197,230)



$           (85,405)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

54,198



58,529

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

618



1,612

Accretion of investments



Equity-based compensation

49,673



3,342

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(17,951)



Provision for expected credit losses

3,264



7,119

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,379



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(21,923)



14,506

Other receivables

144



6,968

Parts and supplies inventories

(3,418)



(636)

Prepaid expenses and other

(11,360)



(418)

Other non-current assets

(34,218)



877

Operating lease liabilities, net

(1,949)



1,094

Accounts payable

13,116



(13,868)

Accrued expenses

14,616



(6,080)

Other current liabilities

1,089



460

Other non-current liabilities

(3,385)



3,415

Deferred revenue

278,827



218,129

Net cash provided by operating activities

126,490



209,644









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment

(15,234)



(7,109)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

7,844



97,104

Purchases of aircraft held for sale

(31,669)



Sales of aircraft held for sale

13,568



Cash paid for asset acquisition



Capitalized software development costs

(13,179)



(8,415)

Purchases of investments



Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(38,670)



81,580









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from stock option exercises

2,107



Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment

656,304



Transaction costs in connection with the Business Combination and PIPE Investment

(70,406)



Proceeds from long-term debt



755

Repayments of long-term debt

(214,081)



(63,450)

Loans to employees

102



(93)

Capital contributions



Payments of offering costs



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

374,026



(62,788)









NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

461,846



228,436

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BEGINNING OF

PERIOD

324,876



96,440

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH END OF PERIOD

$          786,722



$          324,876

CASH PAID DURING THE PERIOD FOR:







Interest

11,661



$            21,717

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:







Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Delta Private Jets LLC



$          427,007

Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Gama Aviation LLC



$            32,638

Non-cash consideration issued for business acquisition of Mountain Aviation, LLC

$            30,172



Assumption of warrant liability in Business Combination

$            28,219



Definitions of Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain key financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors, about Wheels Up. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Wheels Up's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Active Members. We define Active Members as the number of Connect, Core, and Business membership accounts that generated membership revenue in a given period and are active as of the end of the reporting period. We use Active Members to assess the adoption of our premium offerings which is a key factor in our penetration of the market in which we operate and a key driver of membership and flight revenue.

Active Users. We define Active Users as Active Members and legacy WUPJ jet card holders as of the reporting date plus unique non-member consumers who completed a revenue generating flight at least once in the given quarter and excludes wholesale flight activity. While a unique consumer can complete multiple revenue generating flights on our platform in a given period, that unique user is counted as only one Active User. We use Active Users to assess the adoption of our platform and frequency of transactions, which are key factors in our penetration of the market in which we operate and our growth in revenue.

Live Flight Legs. We define Live Flight Legs as the number of completed one-way revenue generating flight legs in a given period. The metric excludes empty repositioning legs and owner legs related to aircraft under management. We believe Live Flight Legs are a useful metric to measure the scale and usage of our platform, and our growth in flight revenue.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin. We calculate Adjusted Contribution as gross profit (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization and adjusted further for (i) equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue, (ii) acquisition and integration expense included in cost of revenue and (iii) other items included in cost of revenue that are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020. Adjusted Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Contribution by total revenue.

We include Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin as supplemental measures for assessing operating performance. Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin are used to understand our ability to achieve profitability over time through scale and leveraging costs. In addition, Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business and to identify trends. Prior to issuing a broad-based equity grant for our pilots during the third quarter of 2021, equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue for prior periods was not significant.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) interest income (expense), (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) public company readiness related expenses, (vii) change in fair value of warrant liability, (viii) losses on the extinguishment of debt and (ix) other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, including the CARES Act grant and COVID-19 response initiatives for 2020.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is a supplemental measure used by our management team for assessing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used in conjunction with bonus program target achievement determinations, strategic internal planning, annual budgeting, allocating resources and making operating decisions. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for historical period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and variable amounts.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Contribution and Adjusted Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Adjusted Contribution to gross profit (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$            345,044



$            209,773



$    1,194,259



$            694,981

Less: Cost of revenue

(344,442)



(188,143)



(1,117,633)



(634,775)

Less: Depreciation and amortization

(13,246)



(14,340)



(54,198)



(58,529)

Gross profit (loss)

$           (12,644)



$                7,290



$         22,428



$                1,677

Gross margin

(3.7)%



3.5%



1.9%



0.2%

Add back:















Depreciation and amortization

13,246



14,340



54,198



58,529

Equity-based compensation expense in cost of revenue

3,762



67



4,541



293

Acquisition and integration expense in cost of revenue



1,113



1,010



1,113

COVID-19 response initiatives in cost of revenue



394





789

Adjusted Contribution

$                4,364



$              23,204



$         82,177



$              62,401

Adjusted Contribution Margin

1.3%



11.1%



6.9%



9.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss

$           (76,608)



$           (34,113)



$           (197,230)



$           (85,405)

Add back (deduct)















Interest expense

16



4,862



9,519



22,989

Interest income

(28)



(47)



(53)



(550)

Income tax expense

58





58



Depreciation and amortization

13,246



14,340



54,198



58,529

Equity-based compensation expense

19,005



818



49,673



3,342

Public company readiness expense



1,559



3,298



1,801

Acquisition and integration expense

3,695



6,881



8,712



14,575

CARES Act grant recognition



(11,453)





(76,376)

COVID-19 response initiatives



419





1,192

Credit loss on employee loan



5,448





5,448

Corporate headquarters relocation expense



34



31



2,092

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(5,680)





(17,951)



Loss on extinguishment of debt





2,379



Adjusted EBITDA

$           (46,296)



$           (11,252)



$             (87,366)



$           (52,363)

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, including the impact of reconciled items on individual income statement expense classifications (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP as

reported



Equity-based

compensation expense



Acquisition and

integration expense



Non-GAAP

Revenue

$              345,044



$                              —



$                              —



$      345,044

















Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

344,442



(3,762)





340,680

Technology and development

9,761



(534)





9,227

Sales and marketing

24,225



(2,284)





21,941

General and administrative

36,887



(12,425)



(3,695)



20,767

Depreciation and amortization

13,246







13,246

Gain on sale of aircraft

(1,275)







(1,275)

Total costs and expenses:

427,286



(19,005)



(3,695)



404,586

















Loss from operations

(82,242)



19,005



3,695



(59,542)

















Other (expense) income















Change in fair value of warrant liability

5,680







5,680

Interest income

28







28

Interest expense

(16)







(16)

Total other income

5,692







5,692

















Income tax expense

(58)











(58)

















Net loss

$               (76,608)











(53,908)

















Add back (deduct)















Depreciation and amortization













13,246

Change in fair value of warrant liability













(5,680)

Interest income













(28)

Interest expense













16

Income tax expense













58

Adjusted EBITDA













$       (46,296)

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP as

reported



Equity-based

compensation

expense



Public

company

readiness

expense



Acquisition

and

integration

expense



Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense



COVID-19

response

initiatives



Cares Act

grant

recognition



Credit loss

on

employee

loan



Non-

GAAP

Revenue

$ 209,773



$               —



$         —



$            —



$               —



$           —



$             —



$           —



$   209,773





































Costs and expenses:



































Cost of revenue

188,143



(67)





(1,113)





(394)







186,569

Technology and

development

5,665



(103)















5,562

Sales and marketing

16,231



(241)















15,990

General and

administrative

26,145



(407)



(1,559)



(5,768)



(34)



(25)





(5,448)



12,904

Depreciation and

amortization

14,340

















14,340

CARES Act grant

(11,453)













11,453





Total costs and

expenses:

239,071



(818)



(1,559)



(6,881)



(34)



(419)



11,453



(5,448)



235,365





































Loss from operations

(29,298)



818



1,559



6,881



34



419



(11,453)



5,448



(25,592)





































Other (expense)

income



































Interest income

47

















47

Interest expense

(4,862)

















(4,862)

Total other expense

(4,815)

















(4,815)





































Net loss

$ (34,113)































(30,407)





































Add back (deduct)



































Depreciation and

amortization

































14,340

Interest income

































(47)

Interest expense

































4,862

Adjusted EBITDA

































$   (11,252)

 



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP as

reported



Equity-based

compensation

expense



Public

company

readiness

expense



Acquisition

and

integration

expense



Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense



Non-GAAP

Revenue

$    1,194,259



$               —



$               —



$               —



$               —



$     1,194,259

























Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue

1,117,633



(4,541)





(1,010)





1,112,082

Technology and development

33,579



(1,340)









32,239

Sales and marketing

80,071



(5,185)



(781)







74,105

General and administrative

113,331



(38,607)



(2,517)



(7,702)



(31)



64,474

Depreciation and amortization

54,198











54,198

Gain on sale of aircraft

(1,275)











(1,275)

Total costs and expenses:

1,397,537



(49,673)



(3,298)



(8,712)



(31)



1,335,823

























Loss from operations

(203,278)



49,673



3,298



8,712



31



(141,564)

























Other (expense) income























Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(2,379)











(2,379)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

17,951











17,951

Interest income

53











53

Interest expense

(9,519)











(9,519)

Total other expense

6,106











6,106

























Income tax expense

(58)



















(58)

























Net loss

$      (197,230)



















(135,516)

























Add back (deduct)























Depreciation and amortization





















54,198

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





















2,379

Change in fair value of warrant

liability





















(17,951)

Interest income





















(53)

Interest expense





















9,519

Income tax expense





















58

Adjusted EBITDA





















$        (87,366)

 



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP as

reported



Equity-

based

compensation

expense



Public

company

readiness

expense



Acquisition

and

integration

expense



Corporate

headquarters

relocation

expense



COVID-19

response

initiatives



Cares Act

Grant

recognition



Credit loss

on

employee

loan



Non-

GAAP

Revenue

$  694,981



$             —



$       —



$          —



$            —



$          —



$          —



$          —



$  694,981





































Costs and

expenses:



































Cost of revenue

634,775



(293)





(1,113)





(789)







632,580

Technology and

development

21,010



(445)















20,565

Sales and

marketing

55,124



(1,055)















54,069

General and

administrative

64,885



(1,549)



(1,801)



(13,462)



(2,092)



(403)





(5,448)



40,130

Depreciation and

amortization

58,529

















58,529

CARES Act grant

(76,376)













76,376





Total costs and

expenses:

757,947



(3,342)



(1,801)



(14,575)



(2,092)



(1,192)



76,376



(5,448)



805,873





































Loss from

operations

(62,966)



3,342



1,801



14,575



2,092



1,192



(76,376)



5,448



(110,892)





































Other (expense)

income



































Interest income

550

















550

Interest expense

(22,989)

















(22,989)

Total other

expense

(22,439)

















(22,439)





































Net loss

$ (85,405)































(133,331)





































Add back (deduct)



































Depreciation and

amortization

































58,529

Interest income

































(550)

Interest expense

































22,989

Adjusted EBITDA

































$   (52,363)

 

Supplemental Revenue Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended December 31,



Change in

2021



2020



$



%

Flight

$           252,230



$           151,848



$         100,382



66%

Membership

20,448



14,835



5,613



38%

Aircraft management

66,425



39,313



27,112



69%

Other

5,941



3,777



2,164



57%

Total

$           345,044



$           209,773



$         135,271



64%

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Change in

2021



2020



$



%

Flight

$           873,724



$           495,419



$         378,305



76%

Membership

69,592



54,622



14,970



27%

Aircraft management

225,265



132,729



92,536



70%

Other

25,678



12,211



13,467



110%

Total

$        1,194,259



$           694,981



$         499,278



72%

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-announces-record-revenue-for-fourth-quarter-2021-301499703.html

SOURCE Wheels Up

