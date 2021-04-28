LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced today the promotion of Carol Hanley to Co-President. Hanley previously served as Whip Media's Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer.
Hanley will lead global growth strategy and performance for the company, working alongside current President Rob Gardos, who will lead product direction, development, and client success for Whip Media.
"Carol is an extraordinary leader, with a proven track record of driving revenue, customer acquisition and satisfaction, and helping media companies understand the value of their data," said Richard Rosenblatt, CEO and founder of Whip Media. "Her well-deserved promotion comes as Whip Media enters our next chapter of significant growth, where she and Rob will play instrumental roles in scaling our global business."
"This is an exciting time for Whip Media, and I'm thrilled to be taking on the Co-President role alongside Rob," said Hanley. "In today's complex marketplace, Whip Media is uniquely positioned to drive innovation for buyers and sellers of content. We have built the team, technology, and partnerships that combined offer the most robust data and content licensing platform to increase revenue and direct-to-consumer growth for the world's largest entertainment companies."
Hanley joined Whip Media in 2017 to lead the company's business strategy, revenue, sales and marketing. She also oversaw the development of new measurement solutions that combine audience consumption data with financial information to enable smarter TV and film buying and selling decisions in a rapidly evolving entertainment ecosystem.
Under her leadership, Whip Media acquired Mediamorph, whose platform powered more than two-thirds of all global digital transactional revenue for the film and television industries, and the TV & movie metadata platform TVDB. She also scaled Whip Media's global sales team and expanded customer relationships with global content providers, broadcasters, and operators.
Hanley's appointment comes during a time of rapid growth for Whip Media across all areas of its business. This growth speaks to a significant market opportunity and demand for Whip Media's enterprise platform and proprietary global data and insights. The company's growing roster of clients is comprised of more than 50 of the biggest media and entertainment companies including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters, and the largest global MVPD operators in the world. Whip Media's newest customers include Pluto TV, Tastemade, StudioCanal, among others.
Before Whip Media, Carol served as CRO of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where she led the corporate sales strategy, with a focus on driving revenue growth, identifying synergies, and creating advanced client solutions across Deluxe's global brands. Prior to Deluxe, Carol spent thirteen years as the EVP Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nielsen Audio. She also served as SVP and CRO of Arbitron, before Nielsen acquired it, and as a Managing Partner at Morrison and Abraham.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. Whip Media has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.
