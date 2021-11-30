LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced two additions to its team. Joanna Wise has joined the company as Senior Vice President of People and Patrick Kilkelly as Vice President of Customer Success. Both appointments come at a significant time as Whip Media recently launched its Center of Excellence to reinforce our commitment to a customer-focused culture.
Wise joins Whip Media from EPIX, wholly owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), where she served as the Vice President of Human Resources. Prior to EPIX, Wise was Director of Human Resources for MLB Advanced Media, the interactive media and Internet company of Major League Baseball. She also served as Director of Human Resources for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Wise will oversee global efforts to attract and develop an innovative and customer-focused team as Whip Media shifts to its next phase of growth.
Kilkelly joins Whip Media after 15 years at Warner Media/HBO, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product Operations and Partner Integration helping to grow the reach and engagement for HBO's TVE and OTT products. Kilkelly also oversaw the production and distribution of HBO's home entertainment products globally and led contract administration and content delivery for HBO's global licensing business. In his new role at Whip Media, Kilkelly will focus on customer strategy and growth, product adoption, sales assistance, retention and support.
"Joanna brings more than two decades of experience leading global talent and operational initiatives and driving results for some of the largest entertainment companies," said Jason Weiss, COO of Whip Media. "The addition of Joanna to the team will enable us to further scale Whip Media's outstanding team and unique culture across the globe."
"Patrick is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in premium content distribution, partner relations, subscription video products, rights management, and the media supply chain," said Paul Giordano, Chief Client Officer of Whip Media. "We're thrilled to have Patrick join our team and further develop and grow the company's customer relationships."
"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Whip Media, where our number one asset is our people," said Wise. "The mission and core values of the company are perfectly aligned with mine, and I'm excited to build on the progress that's been established as we work to solidify our position as an employer of choice."
"Whip Media's unique data and platform provide a true competitive advantage to global streaming platforms in this rapidly evolving market," said Kilkelly. "I'm thrilled to join the team and bring my knowledge and experience to Whip Media to drive revenue and strategic growth for our clients and help expand our customer offerings."
