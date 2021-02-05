PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q Hydrogen Commercialization (http://www.qhydrogen.com), a Park City, Utah, based company that has developed a new technology for turning water into clean, efficient and renewable hydrogen for use in energy and electricity production, transportation and industry; is proud to announce that its CEO, Whitaker Irvin, Jr., has accepted an invitation to join the Board of Governors of the Salt Lake Chamber. In this role, Irvin will work with fellow Utah business leaders to help develop policies and positions on issues affecting local businesses and communities at all levels.
"I am honored to have been selected to join this esteemed body and am looking forward to serving the Salt Lake and Utah business community for years to come," said Irvin. "The Salt Lake Valley is a wonderful place that provides a unique business environment, filled with bright entrepreneurs and unmatched ingenuity in numerous fields. I'm excited to be a part of it."
Irvin is a pioneer in the field of alternative energy. He is responsible for the commercialization of the company's innovative hydrogen technology, and his background includes technology deployment and program management at the aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Company. Previously he worked in the financial sector including Fidelity Investments.
Irvin graduated from Babson College in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Global Business Management and is a certified Project Management Professional. He also hails from a 5th Generation Oil, Gas, Ranching, Mining and Industrial Development family out of West Texas. He represents the transition of his family from these roots to their current focus in renewables and the environment, and currently resides in Park City, Utah.
Irvin recently joined the prestigious Forbes Business Council and his thought leadership has been published in media outlets such as Digital Journal and RealClearEnergy.
About Q Hydrogen Commercialization
Q Hydrogen Commercialization (Q Hydrogen; http://www.qhydrogen.com) is poised to become a dominant player in the renewable energy market. Its proprietary technology generates hydrogen from water using hydrodynamic forces created within a turbine featuring a unique design and metallurgy. This allows for hydrogen production at a lower cost and without the carbon impact of conventional methods that utilize natural gas and other fossil fuel sources. The technology's economic viability is well-suited for use in energy, electricity production, transportation and industry. The company aims to further develop and commercialize hydrogen as a low-cost fuel source that is readily available to the world.
