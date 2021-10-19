PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q Hydrogen Commercialization (http://www.qhydrogen.com), a company that has developed a new technology for turning water into clean, efficient and renewable hydrogen for use in energy and electricity production, transportation and industry; has announced its President & CEO, Whitaker Irvin, Jr., will be speaking on a panel at Experience Power – HydrogeNext. The conference will be in San Antonio, TX from October 18-21, with Mr. Irvin's panel meeting on the 20th at 9 am CST. The panel showcases companies poised to be leaders in green energy as hydrogen-generated power matures.
The panel, entitled "Hydrogen Production Technologies," will analyze the different ways to produce hydrogen from water, also known as "Green Hydrogen" which is the cleanest form of hydrogen because it is made from the electrolysis of water through renewable energy.
"Q Hydrogen has developed a new process to create power that is less energy-intensive than other hydrogen solutions," said Irvin. "We use machined plates with special metallurgy and a dynamic proprietary turbine to create hydrogen. We will hint at what is to come with this technology to HydrogeNext attendees and preview the first power plant in the U.S. to be fueled by this method."
Irvin, a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council and the Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors, is a pioneer in the field of alternative energy. He is responsible for the commercialization of the company's innovative hydrogen technology, and his background includes technology deployment and program management at the aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Company.
About Q Hydrogen Commercialization
Q Hydrogen Commercialization (Q Hydrogen; http://www.qhydrogen.com) is poised to become a dominant player in the renewable energy market. Its proprietary technology generates hydrogen from water using hydrodynamic forces created within a turbine featuring a unique design and metallurgy. This allows for hydrogen production at a lower cost and without the carbon impact of conventional methods that utilize natural gas and other fossil fuel sources. The technology's economic viability is well-suited for use in energy, electricity production, transportation and industry. The company aims to further develop and commercialize hydrogen as a low-cost fuel source that is readily available to the world.
