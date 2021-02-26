HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held on February 25, 2021, the Board of Directors of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. declared a $1.00 per share annual dividend, payable in cash on March 24, 2021, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on March 15, 2021. 

About White Mountains

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.  Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

CONTACT: Todd Pozefsky

(203) 458-5807

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-mountains-declares-annual-dividend-301236364.html

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

