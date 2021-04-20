LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grakn Labs, the inventors of the Grakn knowledge-base and the Graql query language, are bringing together leaders from across the life sciences for Grakn Orbit 2021. The free event will be held virtually April 21st and 22nd and expects to draw thousands of users and community members from over 100 countries.
On Wednesday April 21st, Head of Lab Services and BioBanking at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zisis Kozlakidis, will be joining Nik Sharma from University College London's (UCL) Sharma Lab, and leaders from Roche, Eagle Genomics for a conversation on the future of computational biology, honing in on how emerging technologies and the need for innovations in the life sciences can help to prevent or reduce the impact of future global pandemics.
On Thursday April 22nd, Jean-Paul Mochet, Chief Enterprise Architect at Capgemini will be presenting his work on measuring the impact of anti-covid measures on the spread of COVID-19.
"Yes, we already knew that a lockdown or a curfew leads to a deceleration. But the interest lies in the fine analysis of the successive relations of events (governmental measures, weather, etc…)...by using all the certified data available in OpenData: anonymous PCR data curve (1), daily weather data by department (2), governmental measures (3) and geolocalized data on stores at the level of the commercial register (4)."
As we look to emerge from this pandemic and reckon with all there is to learn, we need to make use of emerging technologies like Grakn and the vast data available globally, in order to learn and draw insights for the future.
Grakn Orbit is the global conference for the Grakn Community, by the Grakn Community, where engineering teams from every industry gather to learn through practice and collaboration. Bringing real world applications from across the fields of e-commerce, robotics, life sciences, fraud detection, customer 360, master data management and more.
