GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, QS Systems, architect of the award-winning community health platform NinePatch, announced that Leigh Sterling, a nationally recognized leader in health information exchange (HIE), is joining the company as its Chief Executive Officer.
Sterling will lead QS Systems, focusing on strategic growth of the company through NinePatch, the award-winning, team-based service coordination platform that builds on the power of Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to connect three highly fragmented sectors – medical, social and behavioral health – through simple, visual, and powerful tools.
"QS Systems' NinePatch platforms helps create cross-community coordination of services, and Leigh's innovative approach uniquely qualifies her to lead QS Systems," said Dick Thompson, QS co-founder and CEO of Quality Health Network, the HIE serving western Colorado. "Leigh brings national leadership and on-the-ground expertise to solve the complex challenge of achieving whole person care for a community."
Formerly CEO of the East Tennessee Health Information Network (etHIN) since 2010, Sterling brings more than three decades of experience and insight into the emerging Community Information Exchange (CIE) industry.
"Leigh has a deep understanding of a community's trust, legal, financial, technical, operational frameworks that are critically necessary to build Social Care Networks of stakeholders collaborating to improve care in their region," said Lalo Valdez, co-founder and CEO of Stella Technology, the Silicon Valley-based health IT company which built the NinePatch platform. "She is uniquely positioned to drive QS Systems as we deploy to other communities around the country."
"I am excited to lead QS Systems through its next chapter of growth," said Leigh Sterling, CEO of QS Systems. "The team's expertise on community based care, combined with a cross-sector solution that is uniquely differentiated from other platforms in the market, convinced me to join QS Systems as health systems, payers, accountable care organizations (ACO) and HIEs are increasingly addressing the growing whole person care movement."
The NinePatch platform has been successfully implemented in western Colorado as Community Resource Network since July 2020. In 2019, Community Resource Network won second place out of 114 teams nationally in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's SDoH innovation competition.
QS Systems is a partnership between two longtime innovators in the world of HIT and HIEs: Stella Technology (San Jose, CA) and Quality Health Network (Grand Junction, CO). Their combined trust and expertise is currently benefiting clients and organizations in Colorado's Western Slope under the name Community Resource Network, an area known as a leader in providing high quality / low-cost health care.
