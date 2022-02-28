BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wi-Tronix, LLC is eager to announce another new 2022 appointee to its Board of Directors: DJ Stadtler. Stadtler comes to Wi-Tronix with over 20 years experience in the rail sector and will be critical asset to the next chapter of Wi-Tronix's success.
DJ Stadtler currently serves as Executive Director at the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA). Before his time at VPRA, Stadler joined the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) as a senior budget analyst before a brief stint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He returned to FRA as Director, Office of Budget and has been working within the rail sector for the past 20 years. Stadtler served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the FRA between 2006 and 2008 where he oversaw accounting, procurement, real estate, and managed and executed the department's $1.5 billion budget.
Stadtler then joined Amtrak in 2009 where he was promoted throughout his tenure and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Administration/Chief Administrative Officer. He led administrative functions for the railroad, overseeing human resources, labor relations, police and corporate security, real estate, stations and facilities, and procurement and logistics. Stadtler was also responsible for providing executive oversight for over 18,000 employees, operating more than 300 daily trains, and attracting and retaining loyal customers, resulting in the growth of revenue and ridership.
"Throughout my experience, I have found Wi-Tronix to be a company that operates with transparency and integrity, always working with their customers to provide the best solutions for safety, reduced risk, and compliance to rules," said Stadtler. "Wi-Tronix is collaborative and flexible, and the leadership truly serve as partners for continuous improvement. I feel so strongly about their commitment to safety, integrity, and innovation, and I am excited to join and serve on their Board of Directors."
"I am thrilled to have Mr. Stadtler join our Board of Directors," said Larry Jordan, President and CEO of Wi-Tronix. "DJ's leadership and experience in both passenger rail and government operations will help guide Wi-Tronix as we expand our solutions to additional markets around the globe."
