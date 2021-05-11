NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first ceremony took place in May 2019, in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival, and it was a tremendous success: over 200 ceremony VIP attendees: celebrities, TV stars, designers, athletes, UHNWIs' etc., highlighted by about 2000 media globally, and the recorded reach was over 117M insights.
The World Influencers and Bloggers Awards is the first global award for the best opinion leaders and bloggers worldwide for their most significant influence and achievements in various areas.
The World Influencers and Bloggers Awards is launched by the World Influencers and Bloggers Association, representing a community of bloggers and influencers with over 200 million followers on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube). WIBA is a multi-facet and fast-growing organization that integrates the Association, WIB Academy, WIBA Promo Lab, WB Agency, Digital Contest, and the flagship event – World Influencers and Bloggers Award.
