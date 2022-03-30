German manufacturing giant Wieland has expanded its relationship with Sospes to support their leading HSE program across the entire company. Wieland's operations include nearly 9,000 employees in 75 locations around the world with over 6 spoken languages.
BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- German manufacturing giant Wieland has expanded its relationship with Sospes to support their leading HSE program across the entire company. Wieland's operations include nearly 9,000 employees in 75 locations around the world with over 6 spoken languages.
The relationship began when Sospes earned the opportunity to serve Global Brass and Copper, which would later become the North American operations of Wieland through an acquisition. Sospes worked closely with the Global Brass team, establishing itself as a reliable and effective partner for enhancing safety system operations. When Wieland acquired Global Brass and Copper in 2019, an early project was to evaluate choices for combining operations on a single HSE software platform that would meet the company's comprehensive global sustainability strategy, of which health and safety are an important part.
Sospes worked closely with the global head of safety in Germany to ensure that the implementation plan accounted for potential obstacles and that all stakeholders were supportive of the decision.
"Wieland as a global employer recognizes the core value of Safety and Health, aiming for 100% safe work by 2030. In order to achieve this ambitious and vital goal, we decided to partner with SOSPES," said Stefan Delacher, Head of Safety at Wieland Group. "The overall alignment with our vision and the fact that this software solution was implemented in our US sites about 3 years made SOSPES the ideal candidate for a global initiative. Main aspects like the user-friendly interface, fully adjustable dashboards, in-depth incident follow-up tools and the modular setup allow us to streamline the reporting process and focus on the proactive approach. The journey just started and SOSPES will be a valuable companion along the way: safer work, better life."
"Wieland is well-known for their commitments to the environment, safety and sustainability, with an announced goal of being a 100% safe workplace by 2030," said Thomas Carson, President of Sospes. "As a successful, 200-year-old company with a rich history as a careful steward of their communities and environment, this is a goal they take seriously, so we were enormously honored when they had the confidence in Sospes to help them meet their goals."
About Sospes, LLC Sospes' award-winning EH&S management software makes organizations better by engaging employees with easy incident reporting, accountable actions management and powerful data analytics, all with a single integrated mobile application. The product is easy to learn, simple to use and can be implemented in far less time than typical enterprise systems. The application is hosted in Microsoft's Azure Cloud, which allows the company to deliver a secure, robust user experience nearly anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.sospes.com.
About Wieland Group As the copper and copper alloy specialist at the top of the world league, we provide support for our customer's success from many locations and continents – backed by a reliable, flexible supply network and the best services of unvarying quality. In response to the global challenges of our time such as climate change, digitization, and minimized draw on resources, we design our products, services, and technologies to provide sustainable and innovative solutions. For more information, see wieland.com.
Wieland. Empowering Success.
Media contacts:
For Sospes:
Stacey Godbold
Business Development Manager
(812) 459-0289
For Wieland Group:
Stefan Delacher
Leitender Sicherheitsingenieur | Head of Safety
+49 731 944 3100
Media Contact
Stacey Godbold, Sospes, LLC, 1 8666236424, sgodbold@sospes.com
SOURCE Sospes, LLC