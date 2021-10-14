FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mogility Networks has announced today that its WiFi Services Division, WiFi Worldwide will begin offering WiFi-as-a-Service for Government (WaaS-G) WaaS-G is a managed service specifically designed to handle the WiFi challenges of Federal, State, and Local Government. WaaS-G is designed to deliver high-performance, mobile-first Wireless LAN services while meeting the performance and compliance challenges of Government entities.
With over fifteen years of experience in Wireless LAN design, deployment, and innovation for the Federal Space, Mogility Networks' Founder Phillip Tanner has carefully crafted WaaS-G to address performance and compliance challenges of Local, State, and Federal Government organizations, up to and including FISMA Moderate.
"We have seen a growing interest in making WiFi the primary means of network access. With the desire for flexible work solutions, Zero Trust Security models, and the arrival of WiFi 6, organizations now more than ever need an experienced WiFi partner," said Phillip Tanner, Founder, Mogility Networks. "With so many organizations not having the skills necessary to design and secure WiFi Networks in-house, the time for WaaS-G is now, and with pressures for organizations to go green, WiFi first networks are a cost-effective way to reduce E-Waste."
About Mogility Networks
Mogility Networks offers a suite of Connectivity, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Voice, and Managed Network Solutions that help businesses maximize operational security, network uptime, communication, and collaboration. Powered by Mogility Network's Security Operations Center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mogility Networks provides 24/7 Network Performance and Security Monitoring.
For more information, visit http://www.mogilitynetworks.com, call 260-408-6605, listen to the Mogility Networks Podcast at https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EloXZ6SvOemzkDdqBbTEO https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EloXZ6SvOemzkDdqBbTEO or follow on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mogility-networks/
About WiFi Worldwide
WiFi Worldwide is a service division of Mogility Networks. WiFi Worldwide provides World Class WiFi Networks that are high-performance and highly secure. WiFi Worldwide combines engineering, design, software, installation, and hardware into a simple monthly subscription fee.
For more information about WiFi Worldwide, visit http://www.wifiworldwide.com or by calling 260-408-6605
