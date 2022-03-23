SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildflower Health, a women's health solutions company specializing in digital and value-based care, today announced key enhancements to its leadership team, following the company's recent close of a new financing round totaling $26 million.
Sara Teppema has joined Wildflower as the company's Chief Actuary, while Mark Miller has been elevated to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.
Teppema is a proven leader and expert in population health and risk models. Her expertise includes overlaying analytics, research and education with actuarial pricing and valuation to drive innovation within value-based healthcare solutions. In her role at Wildflower, Teppema will focus on predictive analytics to support the design and development of value-based care models that improve the delivery of women's health.
Prior to joining Wildflower, Teppema was a senior consultant and partner with Santa Barbara Actuaries. She has also served as a divisional vice president for provider payment innovation and analytics for Health Care Services Corporation, and as a principal for advisory services with Valence Health, now part of Evolent Health.
Additional leadership roles for Teppema include positions with the Society of Actuaries, as well as several leading consulting firms, such as Aon, Deloitte Consulting, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Mercer.
Teppema is a published writer and researcher on topics including social determinants of health, health equity, inclusivity, population health and Medicaid managed care organizations. She recently completed a term as an elected board member of the Society of Actuaries and is a member of the health equity work group for the American Academy of Actuaries.
"We set a high bar at Wildflower when it comes to our people, both in terms of their professional acumen but also how well they fit within our culture," said Leah Sparks, founder and CEO of Wildflower Health. "Sara has a brilliant actuarial mind and brings an incredible set of experiences and expertise to our company. She is also passionate, empathetic, collaborative and committed to creating a new and better future for women's health, all of which make her a perfect addition to our team."
Miller has been part of Wildflower's leadership team for the past five years with expanding responsibilities throughout his tenure. He served a key role in supporting the expansion of Wildflower's solutions and value proposition, collaborating with health insurers, hospitals, health systems and OBGYN practices in their pursuit of healthy pregnancies and breakthrough innovations in women's health.
In his new role, Miller will be responsible for fueling Wildflower's progression as the leader in value-based care solutions in women's health, while deepening partnerships with payers and provider organizations across the country.
Prior to Wildflower, Miller worked with a variety of healthcare startups in areas such as specialty pharmacy, genetic testing and pharmacy technology. He also has completed successful stints with both McKesson and Medco.
"Mark is a long-time colleague and a major contributor to our success as a company over the last half a decade," Sparks said. "We are excited to expand his responsibilities as part of the senior leadership team and put him a position to guide our growth. We have an opportunity to shape the next era of women's health, and Mark will be instrumental in helping us accomplish that."
