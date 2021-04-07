WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is excited to announce an extension of the long-term relationship between Picis and the William Osler Health System (Osler) located in Brampton, Ontario. Since 2006, Osler has been a champion of Picis in Ontario, leveraging the complete Picis Perioperative & ICU solution. Deployed Picis modules at Osler include Picis OR Manager, Anesthesia Manager, PACU Manager, Critical Care Manager, and SmarTrack across its three facilities.
As one of the premier healthcare providers in Ontario, Osler's five-year extension will carry the Picis relationship through 2026, a twenty-year milestone. Osler's continued commitment to Picis will ensure that every detail of the patient journey from pre-operative to intra-operative through recovery and the intensive care areas is captured. This commitment will help assure Osler's fidelity in delivering patient-inspired care to 1.3 million people in one of the fastest-growing and most culturally diverse regions in Ontario.
"Osler has a longstanding relationship with Picis and we are grateful for the quality of service we have always received. Picis systems enable us to care for our patients safely and manage their operative journey in the most efficient way," said Igor Orel, Director, Information Services, William Osler Health System. "The amazing teamwork between the Osler and Picis teams supports our commitment of innovative health care delivered with compassion."
Marcus Perez, Senior Executive Vice President at Picis, added, "We're extraordinarily excited to continue our partnership with Osler as they actively seek technologies to advance their mission of delivering compassionate, quality care across their organization. This natural evolution helps further solidify Picis' commitment in the province of Ontario and across Canada. Building long-term customer value is one of Picis' most important responsibilities, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Osler."
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
