STAMFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty today announced the firm has partnered with Building & Land Technology (BLT) on an exclusive new program designed to alleviate homeowner concerns over listing properties for sale in the current ultra-competitive real estate landscape. The program, named "Make Your Move," allows sellers to sell their homes and then take advantage of flexible luxury apartment leases as they take time to consider their next move.
The program is targeted to homeowners who are considering listing their homes for sale but are hesitant to do so, given the challenge of having to purchase their next home in a low-inventory seller's market. "Make Your Move" enables a seller to realize the maximum value in their sale, and then move into one of BLT's apartments in Harbor Point or Norwalk, where they can enjoy a luxury lifestyle until they are ready to buy again. Provided they work with a William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty agent in purchasing a new home, program participants can provide BLT with 60 days' notice to end their lease, penalty free.
Current residents of BLT's apartments may also participate in the program if they decide to buy a home working with a William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty agent.
"As we continue to experience unprecedented buyer demand in our marketplaces, our greatest challenge remains historically low inventory," said Paul Breunich, President and CEO of William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "We are excited to join forces with BLT to take all the worry out of moving in today's hot market and support potential sellers in making the decision to list."
BLT's luxury apartments on the Harbor Point waterfront and in Norwalk are designed to provide residents with resort-style amenities, high end services and round-the-clock maintenance. The two firms launched the program publicly today with a marketing campaign including a new video introducing prospective clients to the program.
"Through this program, sellers can capitalize on this once in a lifetime market, buy again only when the time is right and enjoy the time between," said Carl Kuehner, Chairman of BLT. "Providing world-class services and amenities within a thriving community, our properties in Harbor Point and Norwalk offer a stress-free experience to those seeking an interim solution before their next purchase."
For more information on "Make Your Move"
About William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
Founded in 1949, William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.9 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 26 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 37th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.
Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes nearly 1,000 offices throughout 72 countries and territories on six continents.
