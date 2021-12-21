SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The William Warren Group (WWG), is proud to announce the promotion of Tim Hobin to his new role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). This position recognizes Tim's 20 plus years of service and outstanding contribution to the company's success.
In his previous position as Executive Vice President of Real Estate, Tim played an instrumental role in guiding hundreds of projects through the development pipeline, building and managing a real estate team of 25+ professionals, and dramatically expanding WWG's national footprint to over 200 locations nationwide.
As CIO, Tim will guide the company's real estate team to deliver on investment strategy, mentor leadership and real estate managers, as well as, drive the company toward achieving its investment return and growth objectives through all market cycles.
Prior to joining WWG, Tim spent seven years as a Financial Consultant with Smith Barney in San Francisco. Tim graduated from University of California Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science.
As a highly distinguished leader in the organization, WWG is excited to benefit from Tim's extensive leadership experience and subject matter expertise. Tim will undoubtedly contribute an extraordinary amount of value to the company, as it continues to grow within the self storage industry.
About WWG
The William Warren Group Inc. is a privately held, entrepreneurial real estate company that develops, acquires and manages self storage properties under the vibrant StorQuest Self Storage brand. With over 200 locations nationwide, StorQuest has developed an industry-wide reputation for extraordinary customer service, driven by a best in class operating team and leadership in technological innovation. To learn more about The William Warren Group and its proprietary brand of StorQuest Self Storage visit: http://www.williamwarren.com and http://www.storquest.com.
