NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WilliamsMarston LLC, a nationally recognized leading provider of accounting, tax and management consulting services to companies experiencing rapid growth and transformation, is pleased to announce the promotions of Michael R. Donoso and Mark C. LaMonte to Partner in their New York Advisory practice, effective July 1, 2021.
"It's an honor and privilege to recognize these outstanding individuals on this important and well-deserved career milestone," said Jonathan Marston, Co-founder and Managing Partner at WilliamsMarston. "Michael and Mark are invaluable members of our firm, consistently leading our client service teams on complex engagements and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to continuing to work with them as they take on these expanded leadership roles at the Firm."
Landen Williams, Co-founder and Managing Partner at WilliamsMarston, remarked "Michael and Mark have demonstrated their commitment to our core values and a business-oriented approach to finding innovative solutions for our clients. They have proven their ability to adapt to rapidly changing business and economic conditions while providing the highest levels of service to our clients in very challenging situations. WilliamsMarston has grown substantially over the past 7 years and with Michael and Mark's leadership, we are confident our growth will continue in 2022 and beyond."
Mr. Donoso joined WilliamsMarston in 2016 from Celgene, Inc., a large, publicly traded pharmaceutical company based in New Jersey. Since joining WilliamsMarston, Mr. Donoso has been instrumental in building the firm's national life sciences practice, advising clients on complex collaboration agreements, debt and equity financings, and initial public offerings, amongst many other areas.
Prior to WilliamsMarston, Mr. Donoso was a Senior Manager in the Technical Accounting Group at Celgene where he worked closely with senior management on the accounting and reporting for a variety of complex transactions, including revenue recognition, business combinations, financial instruments, stock-based compensation and consolidations.
Prior to Celgene, Mr. Donoso was a Manager in KPMG's Accounting Advisory Services practice in New York where he advised Fortune 500 companies on the accounting and reporting for complex transactions.
Mr. Donoso is a Certified Public Accountant in New York and New Jersey and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a dual degree in accounting and finance, and a Master of Accountancy from West Virginia University.
Mr. LaMonte joined WilliamsMarston in June 2020 as a Managing Director in the firm's New York Advisory practice. Since joining WilliamsMarston, Mr. LaMonte has been a tremendous resource to his clients on a variety of complex accounting matters.
Prior to WilliamsMarston, Mr. LaMonte was a Managing Director in the Credit Strategy and Standards Group and the Chief Credit Officer for the Global Financial Institutions Rating Group for Moody's Investors Service. During his time at Moody's, Mr. LaMonte was also the Chairman of the Credit Policy Committee where he led a team of experts in accounting and financial reporting, corporate governance, and complex financing structures. He was also the author of market leading research on numerous accounting and reporting developments. While at Moody's, Mr. LaMonte was a liaison with the FASB, IASB, SEC and PCAOB and wrote comment letters on international accounting convergence, the disclosure framework, financial instruments and fair value.
Mr. LaMonte began his career at KPMG where he rose to the level of Senior Manager. While at KPMG, Mr. LaMonte spent two years in the firm's national office where he provided technical accounting advice to client service teams in the areas of business combinations, income taxes, derivatives, hedging and revenue recognition.
Mr. LaMonte was a member of the FASB's Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council (FASAC) from 2016 to 2020. He was also a member of the Emerging Issues Task Force (EITF) from 2008 to 2019. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with a concentration in Accounting from Siena College where he graduated with honors.
About WilliamsMarston LLC
WilliamsMarston LLC is a nationally recognized leading provider of accounting, tax and management consulting services to companies managing rapid growth and transformation. Founded in 2014, the firm has offices in Boston, New York and Dallas. With more than 300 clients and 65 professionals, WilliamsMarston advises public, private equity-backed and pre-IPO companies on mergers, acquisitions, carve-outs, spin-offs, initial public offerings, interim management, technical accounting and corporate taxation. WilliamsMarston is the CFO's most trusted advisor through transformation and growth. Additional information is available at: williamsmarston.com.
Media Contact
Maggie Berkeley, WilliamsMarston LLC, +1 617-982-6699, info@williamsmarston.com
SOURCE WilliamsMarston LLC