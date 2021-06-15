DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries Inc., the leader in cannabis and hemp decontamination technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tess Eidem, Ph.D., as Director of Science effective immediately.
In this role, Tess will help expand and standardize Willow's onboarding processes to immediately address its partners highest risk sources of contamination, and work with partners' operations and cultivation teams to ensure healthy practices are put in place. In doing so, Tess strives to improve the scientific standards within the cannabis industry by applying previously unused microbiological methods to cannabis production.
Prior to Willow, Tess served as Laboratory Manager at Columbia Care where she managed the science team as they coordinated analytical testing, processing, and purification in the laboratory. During this time, Tess gained first-hand experience with the WillowPure system as she harnessed the technology to maintain quality control of cannabis products. Concurrently, Tess co-founded North Country Food Lab, a fermented foods company that encourages the health benefits of 'friendly' bacteria. Her company continues to supply grocery stores and restaurants in Boulder, Colorado today.
Tess earned her Ph.D. in Pathology and Microbiology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Rochester, and has served as the Researcher & Associate Director of Education for STROBE Science and Technology Center at University of Colorado Boulder.
Jill Ellsworth, CEO and Founder of Willow, said, "Willow was founded to promote clean cannabis and healthy plants, so expanding our science knowledge base is essential to that core mission of the company. Tess's expertise brings another layer to pinpointing where contamination is coming from, and mitigating it as much as possible before implementing a kill step. Tess will be able to give our partners the tools to implement best practices, find points for improvement, and provide the purest product - not only to pass tests, but for consumer safety and quality assurance."
"I have seen first hand how WillowPure technology effectively decontaminates cannabis to meet some of the most stringent microbial limits in the country," said Tess. "I am so excited to help other cultivators achieve the high-quality cannabis their customers and patients need."
To learn more about Willow Industries, please visit www.willowindustries.com.
About Willow Industries
Willow Industries, Inc. is the cannabis industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology for healthier, cleaner, and compliant cannabis to protect cultivators and consumer safety. WillowPure, the company's patented, organic ozone-based technology is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's technology is environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and scalable for all types of operators. To date, Willow has saved cultivators over $100M in flower failure.
