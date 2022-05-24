Willowmar Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the leading real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Willowmar Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the leading real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Willowmar Real Estate, a firm that provides concierge-level services and empowers clients to make the most informed decisions, is fueled by the industry's most advanced platform.
Willowmar Real Estate was founded by Connie Chung, Cliff Tsang, and Kenny Gong. With a team of renowned professionals, Willowmar is consistently ranked amongst the highest-producing teams of Realtors® in the Bay Area. Over the years, they have worked diligently to ensure clients accomplish their real estate goals while feeling empowered and holistically supported along the way. Their clients' trust and referrals have helped the Willowmar team facilitate over $300 million in real estate transactions. Notably, 90% of their business is fueled by word-of-mouth referrals.
"Willowmar is a word we imagined to evoke the fresh, feel-good vibes our clients and colleagues experience when they work with us," Chung said. "It speaks to the way we treat people, and it speaks to our collaborative and accessible approach."
The Willowmar Real Estate team leverages its expertise and industry reputation to create opportunities for buyers, sellers, and investors in the San Francisco Bay Area with a specialized focus on San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. They have recently expanded to the Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley market as well. In addition to expert real estate professionals, the team has an invaluable network of vendors including contractors, designers, legal professionals, partner Realtors® in other markets around the country, and countless other trusted professionals.
"At Willowmar, we curate, connect, and collaborate to optimize our clients' opportunities," Tsang said. "No transaction is ever a one-and-done deal — we are proud to serve our clients and communities for the long-term."
Partnering with Side will ensure Willowmar Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Willowmar with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Willowmar will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
Gong said: "This next phase of the Willowmar story allows us to have an even greater impact on the lives of the people we serve — our clients that have become friends and family — and on the team of real estate professionals we've brought together to make it all happen."
About Willowmar Real Estate
The Willowmar team wears the compasses of guides, the souls of counselors, the hats of project managers, and the hearts of advocates. Standing beside their clients every step of the way, Willowmar Real Estate is committed to creating a real estate company that holistically guides, advocates, and cares for its clients and team members. The Willowmar team offers clients innovative solutions and Bay Area market expertise, helping them transform their lives. Willowmar Real Estate helps people make moves that matter. For more information, visit http://www.willowmar.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side