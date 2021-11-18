CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world's most admired brands, today announces its second acquisition of 2021 with its agreement to acquire Poatek, the leading privately-held Brazilian software engineering boutique. The acquisition further strengthens WillowTree's best-in-class digital strategy, design, development, and growth practices by adding additional data science capabilities and expands its global footprint by adding offices in Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Lisbon and Miami.
"The pursuit of world class talent is our number one priority—and Poatek's team is second to none," said Tobias Dengel, CEO of WillowTree. "Their complementary culture and global engineering prowess make this the perfect match and expands the suite of premium services we can offer to our combined family of clients."
"When we founded Poatek, our goal was to shine a global spotlight on the amazing software engineering talent native to Brazil," said Cristiano Franco, CEO and Founder of Poatek. "Joining forces with WillowTree marks a major milestone on that journey, and creates opportunities for our team to help tackle the digital transformation challenges of the most recognizable brands in the world."
WillowTree is ideally positioned to help large enterprises across the entire digital spectrum, from customer-facing experiences to ones within their own digital workplace. The company has deep industry-specific experience building customer and employee-facing mobile, web and other digital products for Fortune 500 clients spanning financial services, media, travel & hospitality, healthcare and more.
Insignia Capital, which WillowTree partnered with in 2018 to help fund its growth, is the lead investor in the combined company.
About WillowTree
WillowTree helps the world's most admired brands on their path to digital leadership—from product to process. Founded in 2008 as a pioneering mobile app development company, WillowTree has grown into a full-service digital product consultancy, helping our clients anywhere humans and technology intersect. Our teams provide end-to-end, full-stack development, strategy, design, and growth marketing services. Select clients include Domino's, HBO, FOX, National Geographic, Synchrony Financial, PepsiCo and ABInBev. To learn more, visit http://www.willowtreeapps.com.
About Poatek
Founded in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2015, and with offices in São Paulo, Lisbon and Miami, Poatek is a software engineering boutique that hires high-skilled professionals to build software solutions for clients globally. Poatek focuses on full-stack software development, native-mobile, UX/UI, and data science/machine learning. Our clients include major corporations and mid-sized companies for which software is at the core of their business. To learn more, visit http://www.poatek.com.
