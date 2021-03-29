DURHAM, N.C., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today WillowTree announced the launch of its Durham North Carolina location as the newest member of the SAP® AppHaus Network—a select community of thirteen official partner co-innovation spaces around the globe where customers and end-users work on projects applying a human-centered innovation approach to solve business challenges.
"In most companies, ideas are not the problem. Moving from idea to execution, however, can be challenging," says Tobias Dengel, WillowTree CEO. "With the launch of the Durham AppHaus, customers have a space to convene and facilitate workshops to help prioritize their best product ideas and develop a plan to bring them to market quickly."
An AppHaus engagement with WillowTree —from single day workshops to multi-week sprints— help companies apply a structured process to innovation, turning ideas into actionable concepts in a matter of days by leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform, the platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.
The Durham AppHaus is located in the historic Golden Belt Campus, a renovated warehouse complex with lots of open space, neighboring art galleries, and microbreweries. Just a short walk from downtown, the 40,000 square foot, award-winning office loft is meticulously designed to inspire collaboration and innovation.
"Over the past six months we have gotten to know the WillowTree team well," says Andreas Hauser, senior vice president, SAP AppHaus Network. "We've learned what they care about, where they excel and what their goals are. During this time, we saw a team that brings a truly inspiring level of thoughtfulness to their work without losing any creativity and always putting the end user into the focus of the engagement. Their new AppHaus space in Durham will play an important role in both making innovation real with customers and guiding them along their business transformation journey."
The SAP AppHaus Network is a community of creative spaces run by SAP or SAP partners, helping to humanize business software and ensure that innovation is put in the hands of people. The goal of the network is to place the end user at the center of all engagements leveraging SAP products and technologies such as SAP Business Technology Platform, by promoting design work and design thinking in a creative space. The network helps ensure that creative spaces and innovation services can be leveraged by businesses that use SAP solutions in all regions. The network is a community that not only shares experiences and best practices but also shares values.
To take a virtual tour of the Durham AppHaus, explore different engagement types, and to discuss a customized plan to meet the specific needs of your business, visit apphaus.willowtreeapps.com.
About WillowTree
WillowTree helps the world's most admired companies on their path to digital leadership—from product to process. Founded in 2008 as a pioneering mobile app development company, we've grown into a full-service digital product consultancy, helping our clients anywhere humans and technology intersect. Our teams provide end-to-end, full-stack development, strategy, design, and growth marketing services. To learn more, visit willowtreeapps.com.
