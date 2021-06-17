CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillowTree®, a digital product consultancy creating full stack mobile, web and other digital products for the world's leading brands, is thrilled to announce that John Carton has joined as Partner and VP to expand its MuleSoft & Salesforce practice.
John has held senior positions at some of the preeminent global Salesforce Consulting Partners, including Bluewolf, IBM, and Accenture. Leveraging relationships cultivated over a decade of working across the Salesforce ecosystem, he will further expand WillowTree's network of certified delivery resources and help scale the practice to address the needs of the firm's growing client base.
"We could not be more excited to have a leader of John's caliber and deep expertise leading the charge on the expansion of our Mulesoft & Salesforce practice," said Tobias Dengel, WillowTree's CEO. "For the past ten years, he has been at the forefront of the explosive growth in this space, and we're confident that experience will further strengthen our partner relationships, and most importantly, drive strong outcomes for our clients."
"I've been thoroughly impressed with the leadership, culture, and sense of community at WillowTree," said Carton. "An expansion of the firm's MuleSoft & Salesforce practice strongly compliments our value proposition, and will enable us to further our mission of guiding the world's most admired brands on their path to digital leadership."
To learn more about WillowTree and explore career opportunities, visit https://willowtreeapps.com, email info@willowtreeapps.com or call (888) 329-9875.
About WillowTree
WillowTree helps the world's leading brands on their path to digital leadership—from product to process. Founded in 2008 as a pioneering mobile app development company, WillowTree has grown into a full-service digital product consultancy, helping our clients anywhere humans and technology intersect. Our teams provide end-to-end, full-stack development, strategy, design, and growth marketing services. To learn more, visit willowtreeapps.com.
Contact Us
For all press inquiries, please contact press@willowtreeapps.com.
Media Contact
Adams Paschal, WillowTree, 9192109966, adams.paschal@willowtreeapps.com
SOURCE WillowTree