WILMINGTON, Del., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, announces that Eric Fischer, a corporate trust industry veteran with 30 years of experience, has rejoined the firm as managing director and client development officer for the Global Capital Markets (GCM) division.
"Given the challenging times we're facing as a society, it's never been more critical to provide essential trust services for institutions that are working to keep their businesses strong," said Fischer. "That's why I'm thrilled to be back with Wilmington Trust to deliver solutions that will help our GCM clients navigate the current uncertainty and to enhance and develop relationships that will allow us to continue to grow as a firm."
Based in Boston, Fischer will form an essential part of the Northeast sales team focused on further developing strategic relationships in escrows, paying agent services, municipal finance and tender option bonds. Eric will report to Patrick Trainor, senior vice president in Wilmington Trust GCM.
"Eric is a dynamic business development leader and we're proud to have him back on our team," said Trainor. "As our corporate escrows and tender option bond businesses continue to expand, we're confident that Eric will help us increase revenue, establish strategic business alliances and elevate our sales organization."
A part of the Wilmington Trust family from 2006 until 2011, Eric then joined U.S. Bank National Association in Boston, where he was most recently serving as a senior vice president. There, he was responsible for new business development in the Northeast for the bank's Global Corporate Trust division.
Wilmington Trust offers specialized trust services for capital markets financing structures, customized institutional investment capabilities and institutional custody services for clients in more than 90 countries.
