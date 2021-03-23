Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

 By Peabody

ST. LOUIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March, 25 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will post Wilpinjong Coal Pty Ltd's general purpose financial report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 to its website at PeabodyEnergy.com

A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on March 25, 2021.  Any questions related to these results should be directed to Peabody's investor relations department at IR@PeabodyEnergy.com

The call will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada             (888) 318-7462

Australia                           1800 849 103

United Kingdom               0808 279 7203                                   

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number. 

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure.  Our commitment to sustainability underpins our activities today and helps to shape our strategy for the future.  For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:

Tammy Poole

314.342.7900

 

